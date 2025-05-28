

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rebounded at the fastest pace in more than a year in April, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in March.



Further, this was the strongest growth since January 2024, when sales had risen 4.9 percent.



Among categories, the largest annual growth was observed in sales of hardware, paints and glass, which surged by 7.7 percent. This was followed by 6.7 percent more sales in furniture and lighting. On the other hand, sales at department stores declined 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.1 percent in April, in contrast to 0.7 percent fall a month ago.



Data showed that the sales value increased 1.3 percent monthly and by 3.5 percent yearly in April.



