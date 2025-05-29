Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2025 of 102p per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 8 July 2025 to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 5 June 2025.

As referred to in the Chairman's Annual Report Statement, the directors have chosen to apply the streaming regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 66p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 36p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 102p

The total distribution represents an increase of 30.8% from the 78p paid to shareholders in respect of the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2024. Approximately two thirds of the increase is attributable to the element of the interest distribution which has reduced the Company's corporation tax liability.

The distribution will be split into the interest and dividend components on shareholder tax vouchers. If you are in any doubt as to your tax position or you are subject to tax in a jurisdiction outside the UK, you should consult an appropriate professional adviser.

