Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Dividend Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

29 May 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. has proposed a dividend for the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2025 of 102p per Ordinary share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on 8 July 2025 to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 5 June 2025.

As referred to in the Chairman's Annual Report Statement, the directors have chosen to apply the streaming regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share:

66p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:

36p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:

102p

The total distribution represents an increase of 30.8% from the 78p paid to shareholders in respect of the Company's financial year ended 31 March 2024. Approximately two thirds of the increase is attributable to the element of the interest distribution which has reduced the Company's corporation tax liability.

The distribution will be split into the interest and dividend components on shareholder tax vouchers. If you are in any doubt as to your tax position or you are subject to tax in a jurisdiction outside the UK, you should consult an appropriate professional adviser.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.