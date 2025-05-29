DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 306.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 300.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 304.0673p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,914,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,132,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 304.0673

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 99 302.80 08:11:30 00075544416TRLO0 XLON 100 302.40 08:11:30 00075544415TRLO0 XLON 66 303.40 08:51:00 00075545298TRLO0 XLON 48 303.40 08:51:00 00075545299TRLO0 XLON 267 303.00 08:55:00 00075545387TRLO0 XLON 400 303.00 08:55:00 00075545388TRLO0 XLON 159 303.00 08:55:00 00075545389TRLO0 XLON 597 303.00 08:55:00 00075545391TRLO0 XLON 46 303.00 08:55:00 00075545392TRLO0 XLON 100 303.00 08:55:00 00075545393TRLO0 XLON 45 303.00 08:55:00 00075545394TRLO0 XLON 75 303.00 08:55:00 00075545395TRLO0 XLON 46 303.00 08:55:00 00075545396TRLO0 XLON 989 303.00 09:09:43 00075545879TRLO0 XLON 927 303.00 09:17:40 00075546282TRLO0 XLON 906 302.00 09:34:07 00075547247TRLO0 XLON 476 301.40 09:48:25 00075547742TRLO0 XLON 386 301.40 09:48:25 00075547743TRLO0 XLON 946 300.80 09:54:05 00075548033TRLO0 XLON 25 303.20 11:10:10 00075550412TRLO0 XLON 8 303.20 11:11:14 00075550475TRLO0 XLON 254 304.20 11:21:30 00075550845TRLO0 XLON 933 304.20 11:21:30 00075550846TRLO0 XLON 78 303.60 11:21:30 00075550847TRLO0 XLON 731 303.60 11:21:30 00075550848TRLO0 XLON 94 303.00 11:21:33 00075550850TRLO0 XLON 5 303.00 11:21:33 00075550851TRLO0 XLON 3 303.00 11:21:34 00075550852TRLO0 XLON 1294 303.40 12:05:07 00075552199TRLO0 XLON 1017 303.40 12:05:07 00075552200TRLO0 XLON 69 303.80 12:05:23 00075552216TRLO0 XLON 247 303.80 12:05:23 00075552217TRLO0 XLON 871 303.80 12:05:33 00075552228TRLO0 XLON 805 303.40 12:05:35 00075552230TRLO0 XLON 53 304.20 12:32:22 00075552894TRLO0 XLON 3 304.20 12:32:22 00075552895TRLO0 XLON 8 304.20 12:34:15 00075552916TRLO0 XLON 154 305.20 12:44:30 00075553134TRLO0 XLON 4 305.20 12:44:30 00075553135TRLO0 XLON 30 305.20 12:44:30 00075553136TRLO0 XLON 87 305.20 12:44:30 00075553137TRLO0 XLON 575 305.20 12:44:30 00075553138TRLO0 XLON 810 305.80 12:47:13 00075553190TRLO0 XLON 104 305.80 12:47:13 00075553191TRLO0 XLON 876 305.20 12:47:20 00075553192TRLO0 XLON 799 304.60 12:56:26 00075553390TRLO0 XLON 983 304.00 12:56:31 00075553406TRLO0 XLON 819 304.00 13:10:21 00075553765TRLO0 XLON 988 303.40 13:16:22 00075553948TRLO0 XLON 11 304.00 13:47:55 00075554629TRLO0 XLON 177 304.00 13:47:55 00075554630TRLO0 XLON 329 304.00 13:47:55 00075554631TRLO0 XLON 11 304.00 13:47:55 00075554632TRLO0 XLON 984 303.60 13:49:33 00075554670TRLO0 XLON 697 303.60 13:51:13 00075554722TRLO0 XLON 134 303.60 13:51:13 00075554723TRLO0 XLON 187 303.20 13:51:34 00075554741TRLO0 XLON 635 303.20 13:51:34 00075554742TRLO0 XLON 391 302.60 14:02:35 00075555035TRLO0 XLON 514 302.60 14:02:35 00075555036TRLO0 XLON 11 304.00 14:14:24 00075555372TRLO0 XLON 17 304.00 14:14:24 00075555373TRLO0 XLON 300 304.00 14:14:24 00075555374TRLO0 XLON 2 304.00 14:14:24 00075555375TRLO0 XLON 11 304.00 14:14:24 00075555376TRLO0 XLON 16 304.00 14:14:24 00075555377TRLO0 XLON 363 304.00 14:14:24 00075555378TRLO0 XLON 9 304.00 14:14:24 00075555379TRLO0 XLON

