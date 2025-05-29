Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            300.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            304.0673p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,914,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,132,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 304.0673

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
99                302.80      08:11:30          00075544416TRLO0      XLON 
100                302.40      08:11:30          00075544415TRLO0      XLON 
66                303.40      08:51:00          00075545298TRLO0      XLON 
48                303.40      08:51:00          00075545299TRLO0      XLON 
267                303.00      08:55:00          00075545387TRLO0      XLON 
400                303.00      08:55:00          00075545388TRLO0      XLON 
159                303.00      08:55:00          00075545389TRLO0      XLON 
597                303.00      08:55:00          00075545391TRLO0      XLON 
46                303.00      08:55:00          00075545392TRLO0      XLON 
100                303.00      08:55:00          00075545393TRLO0      XLON 
45                303.00      08:55:00          00075545394TRLO0      XLON 
75                303.00      08:55:00          00075545395TRLO0      XLON 
46                303.00      08:55:00          00075545396TRLO0      XLON 
989                303.00      09:09:43          00075545879TRLO0      XLON 
927                303.00      09:17:40          00075546282TRLO0      XLON 
906                302.00      09:34:07          00075547247TRLO0      XLON 
476                301.40      09:48:25          00075547742TRLO0      XLON 
386                301.40      09:48:25          00075547743TRLO0      XLON 
946                300.80      09:54:05          00075548033TRLO0      XLON 
25                303.20      11:10:10          00075550412TRLO0      XLON 
8                 303.20      11:11:14          00075550475TRLO0      XLON 
254                304.20      11:21:30          00075550845TRLO0      XLON 
933                304.20      11:21:30          00075550846TRLO0      XLON 
78                303.60      11:21:30          00075550847TRLO0      XLON 
731                303.60      11:21:30          00075550848TRLO0      XLON 
94                303.00      11:21:33          00075550850TRLO0      XLON 
5                 303.00      11:21:33          00075550851TRLO0      XLON 
3                 303.00      11:21:34          00075550852TRLO0      XLON 
1294               303.40      12:05:07          00075552199TRLO0      XLON 
1017               303.40      12:05:07          00075552200TRLO0      XLON 
69                303.80      12:05:23          00075552216TRLO0      XLON 
247                303.80      12:05:23          00075552217TRLO0      XLON 
871                303.80      12:05:33          00075552228TRLO0      XLON 
805                303.40      12:05:35          00075552230TRLO0      XLON 
53                304.20      12:32:22          00075552894TRLO0      XLON 
3                 304.20      12:32:22          00075552895TRLO0      XLON 
8                 304.20      12:34:15          00075552916TRLO0      XLON 
154                305.20      12:44:30          00075553134TRLO0      XLON 
4                 305.20      12:44:30          00075553135TRLO0      XLON 
30                305.20      12:44:30          00075553136TRLO0      XLON 
87                305.20      12:44:30          00075553137TRLO0      XLON 
575                305.20      12:44:30          00075553138TRLO0      XLON 
810                305.80      12:47:13          00075553190TRLO0      XLON 
104                305.80      12:47:13          00075553191TRLO0      XLON 
876                305.20      12:47:20          00075553192TRLO0      XLON 
799                304.60      12:56:26          00075553390TRLO0      XLON 
983                304.00      12:56:31          00075553406TRLO0      XLON 
819                304.00      13:10:21          00075553765TRLO0      XLON 
988                303.40      13:16:22          00075553948TRLO0      XLON 
11                304.00      13:47:55          00075554629TRLO0      XLON 
177                304.00      13:47:55          00075554630TRLO0      XLON 
329                304.00      13:47:55          00075554631TRLO0      XLON 
11                304.00      13:47:55          00075554632TRLO0      XLON 
984                303.60      13:49:33          00075554670TRLO0      XLON 
697                303.60      13:51:13          00075554722TRLO0      XLON 
134                303.60      13:51:13          00075554723TRLO0      XLON 
187                303.20      13:51:34          00075554741TRLO0      XLON 
635                303.20      13:51:34          00075554742TRLO0      XLON 
391                302.60      14:02:35          00075555035TRLO0      XLON 
514                302.60      14:02:35          00075555036TRLO0      XLON 
11                304.00      14:14:24          00075555372TRLO0      XLON 
17                304.00      14:14:24          00075555373TRLO0      XLON 
300                304.00      14:14:24          00075555374TRLO0      XLON 
2                 304.00      14:14:24          00075555375TRLO0      XLON 
11                304.00      14:14:24          00075555376TRLO0      XLON 
16                304.00      14:14:24          00075555377TRLO0      XLON 
363                304.00      14:14:24          00075555378TRLO0      XLON 
9                 304.00      14:14:24          00075555379TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.