Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: WRAP Retail Offer of approximately GBP750,000 29-May-2025 / 16:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, OR INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AMOUNTS TO A FINANCIAL PROMOTION FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA") AND HAS BEEN APPROVED BY WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LIMITED WHICH IS AUTHORISED AND REGULATED BY THE FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FRN 141455). 29 May 2025 Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") WRAP Retail Offer of approximately GBP750,000 Gibraltar, 29 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN - OTCQB: CINGF) , the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce the opening of a retail offer via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform ("WRAP Retail Offer") to raise approximately GBP750,000 through the issue of approximately 12,500,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value each in the capital of the Company ("WRAP Retail Offer Shares"), at a price of 6 pence per share. Use of WRAP and Placing Proceeds: Proceeds of the WRAP Retail Offer and the Placing will be used to further Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), the Company's wholly owned Bitcoin Treasury Strategy subsidiary. The proceeds will also be used to provide general working capital and for funding further investments. Through a separate announcement earlier today, the Company announced it has raised gross proceeds of GBP2,500,002 through the issue of 41,666,700 Ordinary Shares through a broker led placing ("Placing"). The proceeds of the WRAP Retail Offer will be utilised in the same way as the proceeds of the Placing. For the avoidance of doubt, the WRAP Retail Offer is not part of the Placing. Completion of the WRAP Retail Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon the completion of the Placing but completion of the Placing is not conditional on the completion of the WRAP Retail Offer. The WRAP Retail Offer is conditional on the WRAP Retail Offer Shares being admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the WRAP Retail Offer Shares will commence on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market at 8.00 a.m. on or around 6 June 2025. WRAP Retail Offer The Company values its retail shareholder base and believes that it is appropriate to provide both new and existing retail shareholders in the United Kingdom the opportunity to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer. Therefore, the Company is making the WRAP Retail Offer open to eligible investors in the United Kingdom, being new or existing shareholders of Coinsilium following release of this announcement and through certain financial intermediaries. A number of retail platforms are able to access the WRAP Retail Offer. Non-holders or existing shareholders wishing to subscribe for WRAP Retail Offer Shares should contact their broker or wealth manager who will confirm if they are participating in the WRAP Retail Offer. Retail brokers wishing to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer on behalf of eligible retail investors, should contact WRAP@winterflood.com. The WRAP Retail Offer will open immediately following this announcement. The WRAP Retail Offer is expected to close at 16.30 on 30 May 2025. Eligible retail investors should note that financial intermediaries may have earlier closing times. The result of the WRAP Retail Offer is expected to be announced by the Company on or around 2 June 2025. To be eligible to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating intermediary including individuals aged 18 years or over, companies and other bodies corporate, partnerships, trusts, associations and other unincorporated organisations. There is a minimum subscription of GBP500 per investor under the WRAP Retail Offer. The terms and conditions on which investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commission or fee charges. The Company reserves the right to amend the size of the WRAP retail offer at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to scale back any order and to reject any application for subscription under the WRAP Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection. It is vital to note that once an application for WRAP Retail Offer Shares has been made and accepted via an intermediary, it cannot be withdrawn. The WRAP Retail Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue. It is a term of the WRAP Retail Offer that the total value of the WRAP Retail Offer Shares available for subscription at 6 pence per share, does not exceed EUR 8 million (or the equivalent amount in GBP, calculated in accordance with the Prospectus Rules Regulations Sourcebook of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. It should be noted that a subscription for Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks, including the risk that investors may lose their entire investment. Investors are responsible for assessing whether this investment is suitable for their circumstances and should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt. An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of investments, and any income, can go down as well as up, so investors could get back less than the amount invested. Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results. The WRAP Retail Offer is offered in the United Kingdom under the exemption from the requirement to publish a prospectus in sections 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of FSMA. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the United Kingdom version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended), or for approval of the same by the FCA. The WRAP Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom. Instructions For AJ Bell Clients Existing shareholders via AJ Bell will receive an email when the offer launches to let them know how to place orders. Clients that don't currently hold the stock already can call through to the dealing team on 0345 54 32 600 to subscribe. Instructions for Interactive Investor Clients Existing shareholders via Interactive Investor will receive an email and be able to subscribe for new shares via the Corporate Actions section of the website. Clients that don't currently hold the stock already can call through to the international dealing team on 0345 607 6001 to subscribe. Instructions For Other Platforms & Brokers You should contact your platform / broker and ask for instructions to take part. Retail brokers wishing to participate in the WRAP Retail Offer on behalf of eligible retail investors, should contact WRAP@winterflood.com. Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Winterflood Retail Access Platform WRAP@winterflood.com Joe Winkley, Sophia Bechev +44(0) 20 3100 0286

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.coinsilium.com

The Company's LEI is 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Important Notices

This announcement, which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company has been approved for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") by Winterflood Securities Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into or from the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (the "United States" or "US")), Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, any member state of the EEA or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

