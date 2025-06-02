Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
30.05.25
30.05.25 | 08:04
3,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
02.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            298.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            305.6808p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,034,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,012,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 305.6808

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
845                308.80      08:24:14          00075584155TRLO0      XLON 
837                307.80      08:25:17          00075584166TRLO0      XLON 
15                309.00      08:45:05          00075584580TRLO0      XLON 
1250               309.00      08:52:59          00075584830TRLO0      XLON 
859                309.00      08:52:59          00075584831TRLO0      XLON 
1700               309.20      09:16:31          00075585536TRLO0      XLON 
25000               309.00      09:21:35          00075585652TRLO0      XLON 
514                309.00      09:32:24          00075585925TRLO0      XLON 
454                309.00      09:32:24          00075585926TRLO0      XLON 
847                308.00      09:35:35          00075586043TRLO0      XLON 
969                307.80      09:46:38          00075586227TRLO0      XLON 
195                308.00      09:46:38          00075586228TRLO0      XLON 
939                308.00      10:02:22          00075586505TRLO0      XLON 
981                308.20      10:09:19          00075586702TRLO0      XLON 
925                306.80      10:24:05          00075586999TRLO0      XLON 
869                306.00      10:47:43          00075587439TRLO0      XLON 
911                304.40      11:00:07          00075587659TRLO0      XLON 
930                305.00      11:29:04          00075588103TRLO0      XLON 
651                305.00      11:29:04          00075588104TRLO0      XLON 
184                305.00      11:29:04          00075588105TRLO0      XLON 
101                304.00      11:42:03          00075588400TRLO0      XLON 
706                304.00      11:45:10          00075588487TRLO0      XLON 
800                304.40      12:11:52          00075589039TRLO0      XLON 
67                304.40      12:11:52          00075589040TRLO0      XLON 
1685               305.60      13:06:31          00075589944TRLO0      XLON 
2960               306.00      13:06:31          00075589945TRLO0      XLON 
352                304.80      13:09:18          00075590009TRLO0      XLON 
584                304.80      13:09:18          00075590010TRLO0      XLON 
82                303.40      13:18:56          00075590380TRLO0      XLON 
16                303.40      13:18:56          00075590381TRLO0      XLON 
27                303.40      13:18:56          00075590382TRLO0      XLON 
479                303.20      13:23:11          00075590461TRLO0      XLON 
336                303.20      13:23:11          00075590462TRLO0      XLON 
55                303.20      13:23:11          00075590463TRLO0      XLON 
973                304.00      13:46:42          00075590900TRLO0      XLON 
537                304.40      13:46:42          00075590901TRLO0      XLON 
336                304.40      13:46:42          00075590902TRLO0      XLON 
59                304.40      13:46:42          00075590903TRLO0      XLON 
485                303.60      13:51:52          00075590981TRLO0      XLON 
476                303.60      13:51:52          00075590982TRLO0      XLON 
40                303.40      14:19:52          00075591564TRLO0      XLON 
445                303.40      14:19:52          00075591565TRLO0      XLON 
983                302.40      14:27:40          00075591705TRLO0      XLON 
868                302.40      14:27:40          00075591706TRLO0      XLON 
115                301.60      14:31:27          00075591943TRLO0      XLON 
716                301.60      14:31:27          00075591944TRLO0      XLON 
34                301.40      14:37:32          00075592158TRLO0      XLON 
823                301.40      14:48:27          00075592578TRLO0      XLON 
865                301.40      14:48:27          00075592579TRLO0      XLON 
1016               300.40      14:50:03          00075592642TRLO0      XLON 
188                300.80      14:59:15          00075592999TRLO0      XLON 
956                300.80      14:59:15          00075593000TRLO0      XLON 
409                300.60      15:04:00          00075593162TRLO0      XLON 
334                300.80      15:10:34          00075593380TRLO0      XLON 
283                300.80      15:12:14          00075593423TRLO0      XLON 
800                301.00      15:14:20          00075593494TRLO0      XLON 
172                301.00      15:14:20          00075593495TRLO0      XLON 
955                300.60      15:16:03          00075593547TRLO0      XLON 
403                299.20      15:25:24          00075593897TRLO0      XLON 
400                299.20      15:27:40          00075593964TRLO0      XLON 
89                299.20      15:27:40          00075593965TRLO0      XLON 
300                298.60      15:29:07          00075594020TRLO0      XLON 
483                299.00      15:38:45          00075594392TRLO0      XLON 
451                299.00      15:38:45          00075594393TRLO0      XLON 
62                299.20      15:39:07          00075594399TRLO0      XLON 
665                299.00      15:41:07          00075594475TRLO0      XLON 
155                299.00      15:41:07          00075594476TRLO0      XLON 
804                298.20      15:46:12          00075594629TRLO0      XLON

847                298.40      15:53:36          00075595037TRLO0      XLON 
206                298.60      15:59:55          00075595313TRLO0      XLON 
894                299.60      16:03:06          00075595483TRLO0      XLON 
914                299.60      16:06:24          00075595591TRLO0      XLON 
829                300.00      16:14:37          00075595917TRLO0      XLON 
35                299.80      16:15:56          00075595965TRLO0      XLON 
894                299.80      16:15:56          00075595966TRLO0      XLON 
482                299.20      16:16:57          00075596014TRLO0      XLON 
94                299.20      16:17:29          00075596029TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 391230 
EQS News ID:  2148462 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

© 2025 Dow Jones News
