Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 309.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 298.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 305.6808p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,034,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,012,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 305.6808

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 845 308.80 08:24:14 00075584155TRLO0 XLON 837 307.80 08:25:17 00075584166TRLO0 XLON 15 309.00 08:45:05 00075584580TRLO0 XLON 1250 309.00 08:52:59 00075584830TRLO0 XLON 859 309.00 08:52:59 00075584831TRLO0 XLON 1700 309.20 09:16:31 00075585536TRLO0 XLON 25000 309.00 09:21:35 00075585652TRLO0 XLON 514 309.00 09:32:24 00075585925TRLO0 XLON 454 309.00 09:32:24 00075585926TRLO0 XLON 847 308.00 09:35:35 00075586043TRLO0 XLON 969 307.80 09:46:38 00075586227TRLO0 XLON 195 308.00 09:46:38 00075586228TRLO0 XLON 939 308.00 10:02:22 00075586505TRLO0 XLON 981 308.20 10:09:19 00075586702TRLO0 XLON 925 306.80 10:24:05 00075586999TRLO0 XLON 869 306.00 10:47:43 00075587439TRLO0 XLON 911 304.40 11:00:07 00075587659TRLO0 XLON 930 305.00 11:29:04 00075588103TRLO0 XLON 651 305.00 11:29:04 00075588104TRLO0 XLON 184 305.00 11:29:04 00075588105TRLO0 XLON 101 304.00 11:42:03 00075588400TRLO0 XLON 706 304.00 11:45:10 00075588487TRLO0 XLON 800 304.40 12:11:52 00075589039TRLO0 XLON 67 304.40 12:11:52 00075589040TRLO0 XLON 1685 305.60 13:06:31 00075589944TRLO0 XLON 2960 306.00 13:06:31 00075589945TRLO0 XLON 352 304.80 13:09:18 00075590009TRLO0 XLON 584 304.80 13:09:18 00075590010TRLO0 XLON 82 303.40 13:18:56 00075590380TRLO0 XLON 16 303.40 13:18:56 00075590381TRLO0 XLON 27 303.40 13:18:56 00075590382TRLO0 XLON 479 303.20 13:23:11 00075590461TRLO0 XLON 336 303.20 13:23:11 00075590462TRLO0 XLON 55 303.20 13:23:11 00075590463TRLO0 XLON 973 304.00 13:46:42 00075590900TRLO0 XLON 537 304.40 13:46:42 00075590901TRLO0 XLON 336 304.40 13:46:42 00075590902TRLO0 XLON 59 304.40 13:46:42 00075590903TRLO0 XLON 485 303.60 13:51:52 00075590981TRLO0 XLON 476 303.60 13:51:52 00075590982TRLO0 XLON 40 303.40 14:19:52 00075591564TRLO0 XLON 445 303.40 14:19:52 00075591565TRLO0 XLON 983 302.40 14:27:40 00075591705TRLO0 XLON 868 302.40 14:27:40 00075591706TRLO0 XLON 115 301.60 14:31:27 00075591943TRLO0 XLON 716 301.60 14:31:27 00075591944TRLO0 XLON 34 301.40 14:37:32 00075592158TRLO0 XLON 823 301.40 14:48:27 00075592578TRLO0 XLON 865 301.40 14:48:27 00075592579TRLO0 XLON 1016 300.40 14:50:03 00075592642TRLO0 XLON 188 300.80 14:59:15 00075592999TRLO0 XLON 956 300.80 14:59:15 00075593000TRLO0 XLON 409 300.60 15:04:00 00075593162TRLO0 XLON 334 300.80 15:10:34 00075593380TRLO0 XLON 283 300.80 15:12:14 00075593423TRLO0 XLON 800 301.00 15:14:20 00075593494TRLO0 XLON 172 301.00 15:14:20 00075593495TRLO0 XLON 955 300.60 15:16:03 00075593547TRLO0 XLON 403 299.20 15:25:24 00075593897TRLO0 XLON 400 299.20 15:27:40 00075593964TRLO0 XLON 89 299.20 15:27:40 00075593965TRLO0 XLON 300 298.60 15:29:07 00075594020TRLO0 XLON 483 299.00 15:38:45 00075594392TRLO0 XLON 451 299.00 15:38:45 00075594393TRLO0 XLON 62 299.20 15:39:07 00075594399TRLO0 XLON 665 299.00 15:41:07 00075594475TRLO0 XLON 155 299.00 15:41:07 00075594476TRLO0 XLON 804 298.20 15:46:12 00075594629TRLO0 XLON

847 298.40 15:53:36 00075595037TRLO0 XLON 206 298.60 15:59:55 00075595313TRLO0 XLON 894 299.60 16:03:06 00075595483TRLO0 XLON 914 299.60 16:06:24 00075595591TRLO0 XLON 829 300.00 16:14:37 00075595917TRLO0 XLON 35 299.80 16:15:56 00075595965TRLO0 XLON 894 299.80 16:15:56 00075595966TRLO0 XLON 482 299.20 16:16:57 00075596014TRLO0 XLON 94 299.20 16:17:29 00075596029TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

