

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose nearly 2 percent on Monday as geopolitical tensions escalated and the dollar weakened against its major rivals, weighed down by weakening U.S. macroeconomic fundamentals.



Spot gold jumped 1.8 percent to $3,349.83 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 1.8 percent at $3,374.21.



Geopolitical tensions remained on investors' radar as Ukraine launched a major drone strike on Sunday, destroying 40 key Russian aircraft, including the Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers capable of deploying conventional and nuclear weapons as well as the A-50.



The dollar index slumped amid heightened uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations and President Donald Trump's tariff policies.



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that import tariffs on steel and aluminum will double to 50 percent starting June 4, in what he called a move to protect domestic industry.



China has accused the U.S. of violating their recent trade deal and vowed to take measures to defend its interests, dimming the prospect of an immediate leadership call that Trump wants to have to further bilateral talks.



The rebuke came after Trump and his administration over the weekend alleged that China had violated some aspects of the agreement, although they did not specify just what.



China has repeatedly criticized U.S. controls on its chip industry in recent weeks, while the U.S. has decried China's export restrictions on rare earth materials.



In another development, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that tariffs are here to stay despite an ongoing legal battel.



In an interview with Fox News Sunday, he said that Trump 'has so many other authorities that even in the weird and unusual circumstance where this was taken away, we just bring on another or another or another.'



Trump weighed in hours later on his Truth Social platform: 'If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that will allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us. This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!'.



The dollar was also pressured by comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller that he remained open to cutting interest rates later this year.



