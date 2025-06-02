

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1437 against the euro and nearly a 1-month low of 0.8159 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.1353 and 0.8231, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback dropped to 6-day lows of 1.3558 and 142.79 from early highs of 1.3468 and 143.80, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 0.6490, a 1-week low of 0.6028 and nearly an 8-month low of 1.3674 from early highs of 0.6443, 0.5974 and 1.3729, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 0.80 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound, 140.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.35 against the loonie.



