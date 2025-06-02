Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
[02.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.05.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,286,600.00
|EUR
|0
|129,528,166.82
|9.7488
|30.05.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|987,071.83
|97.9238
