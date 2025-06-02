

Original-Research: CR Energy AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

02.06.2025 / 16:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to CR Energy AG

Company Name: CR Energy AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS625



Reason for the research: Insolvenzverfahren

Recommendation: Under Review

from: 02.06.2025

Target price: Under Review

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: 2. Juni 2025

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu CR Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS625) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin setzt sein Kursziel aus (zuvor: EUR12) und setzt die Aktie auf Under Review (zuvor: Kaufen).

Zusammenfassung:

Die CR Energy AG (CRE) gab am Freitagnachmittag bekannt, dass sie in den nächsten Tagen mit der Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens rechnet. Grund für den zu erwartenden Insolvenzantrag sei die Zurückhaltung der Kreditgeber bei der Vergabe von Betriebsmittelkrediten sowie 'die aktuelle Marktentwicklung', so die Ad-hoc-Mitteilung. Das Unternehmen wies auch darauf hin, dass die laufenden Projekte der Tochtergesellschaften (Terrabau und Solartec) davon nicht betroffen sein sollen und dass der Vorstand weiterhin Gespräche mit Investoren über die Bereitstellung von Eigen- und Fremdkapital führt. CRE hat seinen geprüften Jahresbericht für 2024 noch nicht veröffentlicht. Das Unternehmen meldete jedoch in seinen H1/24-Ergebnissen eine Eigenkapitalquote von 98% auf Holdingebene, was nur schwer mit der wahrscheinlichen Insolvenz in Einklang zu bringen ist. Wir hoffen, weitere Einblicke in die Probleme auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaften zu erhalten, die der Grund dafür zu sein scheinen. Bis wir mehr Klarheit haben, ziehen wir unsere Schätzungen zurück, setzen unser Kursziel aus (zuvor: EUR12) und stufen CRE auf Under Review (zuvor: Kaufen).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on CR Energy AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS625). Analyst Ellis Acklin suspends his price target (old: EUR12) and places the stock Under Review (old: Buy).



Abstract:

CR Energy AG (CRE) announced Friday afternoon that it expects to start insolvency proceedings in the next few days. According to the ad-hoc, the reason for the expected insolvency application is the reluctance of lenders to extend working capital loans as well as 'the current market development.' The company also noted that the current projects of the subsidiaries (Terrabau and Solartec) should not be affected by this and that the Executive Board continues to hold talks with investors for the provision of equity and debt capital. CRE has not published its audited 2024 report. But the company reported a 98% equity ratio at the holding level in its H1/24 results, which is hard to square with the likely insolvency. We hope to gain further insight into the issues at the subsidiary level that appear to be the culprit. Until we gain greater clarity, we withdraw our estimates, suspend our price target (old: EUR12) and place CRE Under Review (old: Buy).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32772.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2149092 02.06.2025 CET/CEST



°

