Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 296.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 289.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 293.6462p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,104,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,942,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 293.6462

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 977 295.40 08:17:50 00075597794TRLO0 XLON 952 294.60 08:25:10 00075597996TRLO0 XLON 940 293.80 08:40:47 00075598747TRLO0 XLON 897 296.20 09:18:57 00075599864TRLO0 XLON 195 296.80 09:52:13 00075600718TRLO0 XLON 870 296.80 09:52:13 00075600719TRLO0 XLON 991 295.80 10:03:28 00075601048TRLO0 XLON 170 295.00 10:33:10 00075601785TRLO0 XLON 467 295.00 10:34:13 00075601792TRLO0 XLON 222 295.00 10:34:13 00075601793TRLO0 XLON 35 294.00 10:35:35 00075601808TRLO0 XLON 800 294.00 10:35:35 00075601809TRLO0 XLON 30 294.00 10:35:35 00075601810TRLO0 XLON 863 293.60 10:35:36 00075601818TRLO0 XLON 920 291.20 10:44:02 00075601950TRLO0 XLON 891 289.60 10:58:27 00075602266TRLO0 XLON 181 289.40 11:19:01 00075602635TRLO0 XLON 708 289.40 11:19:01 00075602636TRLO0 XLON 111 291.60 11:40:37 00075602993TRLO0 XLON 322 291.60 11:57:22 00075603342TRLO0 XLON 988 295.00 12:24:19 00075603698TRLO0 XLON 881 295.00 12:25:50 00075603736TRLO0 XLON 909 295.20 12:36:05 00075603977TRLO0 XLON 988 294.60 12:36:05 00075603978TRLO0 XLON 842 293.60 12:48:22 00075604203TRLO0 XLON 820 291.00 13:34:31 00075604779TRLO0 XLON 274 290.00 13:36:59 00075604824TRLO0 XLON 379 290.00 13:37:13 00075604846TRLO0 XLON 200 290.00 13:37:13 00075604847TRLO0 XLON 890 291.00 13:50:09 00075605089TRLO0 XLON 941 293.20 14:26:00 00075605652TRLO0 XLON 888 293.60 14:40:59 00075606119TRLO0 XLON 11 292.60 14:44:54 00075606450TRLO0 XLON 814 292.60 14:44:54 00075606451TRLO0 XLON 443 290.80 14:49:13 00075606880TRLO0 XLON 483 290.80 14:49:13 00075606881TRLO0 XLON 933 290.20 14:59:55 00075607796TRLO0 XLON 855 292.40 15:31:11 00075608962TRLO0 XLON 910 292.60 15:31:59 00075608983TRLO0 XLON 678 292.60 15:38:53 00075609225TRLO0 XLON 311 292.60 15:38:53 00075609226TRLO0 XLON 813 292.60 15:51:15 00075609669TRLO0 XLON 89 292.60 15:51:15 00075609670TRLO0 XLON 5 293.60 16:00:01 00075609898TRLO0 XLON 889 294.80 16:02:09 00075610033TRLO0 XLON 282 294.80 16:06:38 00075610196TRLO0 XLON 684 294.80 16:06:38 00075610197TRLO0 XLON 939 294.00 16:16:00 00075610746TRLO0 XLON 210 294.00 16:16:00 00075610748TRLO0 XLON 11 294.00 16:16:00 00075610756TRLO0 XLON 4 294.00 16:16:00 00075610757TRLO0 XLON 94 294.00 16:16:01 00075610758TRLO0 XLON 40000 293.89 16:23:56 00075611118TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 391365 EQS News ID: 2149134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149134&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)