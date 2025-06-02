Empowering enterprises across industries to build and deploy secure, compliant AI agents and applications with Snowflake Postgres, powered by Crunchy Data's enterprise-grade PostgreSQLSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025, its intent to acquire Crunchy Data, a leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products. This acquisition will bring Snowflake Postgres, the AI-ready, enterprise-grade and developer-friendly PostgreSQL database to the AI Data Cloud, enabling developers with the full power of Postgres while providing the uncompromising governance, security and operational standards essential for building and running mission-critical AI applications.Organizations across industries increasingly require an enterprise-grade and secure Postgres solution with full Postgres compatibility for their production apps. Snowflake Postgres will bring Crunchy Data's proven track record of enterprise readiness within FedRAMP compliant environments directly into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.PostgreSQL continues to dominate as the most popular database amongst developers, with 49% of all developers reporting they use it. Snowflake Postgres significantly simplifies how developers build, deploy and scale production-ready AI agents and apps. It leverages Crunchy Data's technology, which has been engineered not just for quick experimentation, but for the entire lifecycle of building, deploying and operating the most important enterprise workloads. Crunchy Data's out-of-the-box access to essential performance metrics, built-in robust scaling capabilities and powerful interface help developers build amazing apps fast.With Snowflake Postgres, customers and partners such as Blue Yonder and LandingAI, who currently leverage PostgreSQL to power their applications' operational data, can ship faster, operate more efficiently and gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving shift towards AI agents."Our vision is to deliver the world's most trusted and comprehensive data and AI platform to our customers. Today's announcement of our proposed acquisition of Crunchy Data represents another reason why Snowflake is the ultimate destination for all enterprise data and AI needs," said Vivek Raghunathan, SVP of Engineering at Snowflake. "We're tackling a massive $350 billion market opportunity and a real need for our customers to bring Postgres to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.""We built Crunchy Data with the vision to become a Postgres solution of choice for leading enterprise organizations. Our deep-rooted commitment to stringent security and comprehensive compliance has made us the trusted Postgres partner for organizations across regulated industries, including federal agencies, Fortune 500 financial institutions and high-scale SaaS companies," said Paul Laurence, Co-Founder at Crunchy Data. "We're excited to join forces with Snowflake to provide their customers who already rely on Postgres the ability to run mission-critical regulated workloads with increased confidence and security on the Snowflake platform."With the closing of this acquisition, Snowflake will make a strong commitment to the Postgres community as well as support existing Crunchy Data customers, while integrating Crunchy Data's capabilities into Snowflake Postgres. Snowflake Postgres represents a further advancement in Snowflake's journey to support transactional data that began with Unistore, which unifies transactional and analytical data within a single database in Snowflake. Snowflake Postgres complements Unistore by providing companies with an enterprise-ready solution for transactional applications that require PostgreSQL compatibility.Snowflake Postgres will be available soon in private preview.Comments on the News:"Snowflake's platform serves as the foundation for Blue Yonder's vast amount of supply chain data. Bringing PostgreSQL technology into the Snowflake ecosystem is an opportunity for our development teams to accelerate and simplify benefits for our customers," said Chris Burchett, Senior Vice President, Generative AI, Blue Yonder."Access to a PostgreSQL database directly within Snowflake has the potential to be incredibly impactful for our team and our customers, as it would allow us to securely deploy our Snowflake Native App, LandingLens, into our customers' account. This integration is a key building block in making it simpler to build, deploy, and run AI applications directly on the Snowflake platform," said Dan Maloney, CEO, LandingAI.Closing of the acquisition is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release relates to a pending acquisition of Crunchy Data by Snowflake. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, and the anticipated impacts of the acquisition on our business, products, financial results, and other aspects of our and Crunchy Data's operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the ability of Snowflake or Crunchy Data to retain key personnel or maintain relationships with customers, vendors, developers, community members, and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the acquisition; our ability to successfully integrate Crunchy Data's operations; our and Crunchy Data's ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; and our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following announcement of the acquisition. Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, both we and Crunchy Data operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the acquisition, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. 