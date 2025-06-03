Microblink, a global leader in identity verification solutions, is raising the bar for fraud prevention and user experience in fintech with a major product breakthrough announced today at Money 20/20 Europe. The company revealed the integration of BlinkCard into the Microblink Platform, making Microblink the only identity verification vendor to offer a comprehensive Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud solution within an end-to-end identity orchestration framework.

This bold expansion cements Microblink's position at the forefront of digital security, arming businesses with an all-in-one, fully automated solution to combat identity and payment fraud in even the most high-risk digital environments.

"This is a game-changer," said Hartley Thompson, President and COO at Microblink. "With BlinkCard now embedded directly into the Microblink Platform, our partners can instantly verify not just who their customers are, but also that their payment card is legitimately present. In a world where Card-Not-Present fraud is skyrocketing, we're delivering a solution no one else has: true, seamless identity and payment verification in a single, scalable platform."

Merchants choose Microblink's payment card scan with liveness detection functionality to safeguard their Card-Not-Present transactions with card-present evidence. The product also powers an alternative authentication method for financial services providers looking to augment their SMS OTP defenses.

The Microblink Platform combines lightning-fast ID capture and global verification with BlinkCard's AI-powered card scanning capabilities, bringing new fraud-fighting muscle to digital payments, card provisioning, and customer authentication. Banks, merchants and payments providers now have access to real-time biometric authentication, document and data validation, and payment fraud checks, all in a frictionless, no-code workflow builder. By combining the capture and screening of credit/debit cards, liveness checks, ID documents and biometrics, Microblink customers can solve use cases, including age verification, CNP fraud reduction and "something you have" authentication.

Key benefits of the integrated solution include:

Card-Not-Present Fraud Protection Instantly verify payment card presence alongside identity credentials

Frameless, Instant UX Capture IDs and payment cards in seconds with the industry's fastest, most intuitive UI

AI-Driven Fraud Signals Uncover fraud at the transaction level with biometric checks, injection attack detection, and proprietary machine learning models

One Platform. Zero Compromises. Skip complex integrations and reduce third-party dependencies with a cloud-native, automated platform

With this launch, Microblink is redefining what's possible in digital identity-offering an integrated, flexible toolset that reduces fraud, lowers operational overhead, and unlocks better customer experiences.

"We're not just solving identity, we're solving trust," Thompson added. "When you can link a real person to a real payment method, in real-time, you build a foundation of security and confidence that moves businesses forward."

About Microblink

Microblink builds proprietary AI solutions for identity verification and payment fraud, empowering businesses worldwide to improve customers' digital experiences. With more than 12 billion documents processed from over 180 countries, the flagship Microblink Platform is used across industries to onboard more real customers, optimize KYC/AML workflows, and minimize fraud, enabling organizations to make online interactions safer and easier. More at Microblink.com.

