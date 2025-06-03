Avel eCare Positions Technology as a Lifeline for Hospital Viability and Patient Care

Innovative virtual care services are transforming ICU management and ensuring rural hospitals keep their doors open.

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / As hospital systems nationwide continue to grapple with staff shortages, rising costs, and the ever-pressing demand to improve patient outcomes, Avel eCare is redefining how technology can transform healthcare delivery. Through its innovative telemedicine solutions, including 24/7 ICU support, Avel eCare is helping hospitals increase their patient throughput, reduce costly transfers, and improve revenue cycle management-ultimately enabling more facilities to stay viable and serve their communities.

"Our Critical Care service is about more than just monitoring," says Keith Holt, Director of Acute Inpatient Services and Senior Care at Avel eCare. "We bring continuous, comprehensive ICU support to hospitals of all sizes, using real-time data from EMRs, bedside monitors, and integrated systems to deliver expert care and improve patient outcomes-no matter where they are." (Extended interview available here)

From major health systems to critical access hospitals with only a handful of ICU beds, Avel's technology makes intensivist-level care accessible at the push of a button. These virtual partnerships allow hospitals to retain patients they might otherwise transfer, directly impacting their census and bottom line.

"We've reduced ICU length of stay by an average of 1.75 days and ventilator hours by 13 per patient," Holt adds. "When you look at that over time, across dozens or hundreds of patients, the cost savings-and patient impact-are massive."

That impact is measurable. On average, Avel-supported hospitals reduce total hospital stays by 1.55 days, saving $3,548 per admission, and ICU stays by 1.75 days, yielding $5,688 in savings. Each patient who avoids transfer means approximately $15,000 in retained revenue for the hospital. These efficiencies add up quickly, helping facilities of all sizes, from rural hospitals to large urban systems, improve both outcomes and financial performance.

At the core of Avel's approach is the intersection of innovation and clinical expertise. "Our goal is to let technology fade into the background so our clinical teams can focus on what they do best: caring for patients," says Mandy Bell, Vice President of Product Innovation. "We've developed one-touch access, real-time data integration, and even in-ambulance telehealth-all tested in our in-house Innovation Lab to ensure seamless, stress-free support."

As hospitals look to improve their revenue cycle and operational efficiency, telemedicine has become a strategic asset. "Technology isn't a luxury-it's a necessity," says Dr. Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare. "We're not replacing hospital staff. We're extending them. And in many cases, we're the reason physicians and nurses stay in their roles longer-because they know they're supported."

Avel eCare's impact is more than clinical-it's existential. In an era where rural and urban hospitals alike face closure, Avel's suite of services gives facilities the tools they need to stay open and deliver quality care. Whether it's through ICU support, hospitalist backup, or emergency response integration, Avel is proving that innovation, when paired with deep clinical expertise, can help secure the future of healthcare.

"Every second counts in patient care," Bell says. "With the right technology and team, hospitals don't just survive-they thrive."

About Avel eCare

With over 30 years of telehealth leadership, Avel eCare delivers expert care when and where it's needed. From ICU and emergency services to behavioral health, hospitalist coverage, and beyond, Avel partners with health systems to extend care teams, improve outcomes, and support long-term sustainability. Learn more at www.avelecare.com .

For media inquiries, interview clips and video assets, please contact:

Jessica Gaikowski

Avel eCare

media@avelecare.com

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-positions-technology-as-a-lifeline-for-hospital-viability-1033811