Vaycaychella, Inc.: VAYK aims to achieve 100% operating revenue growth to $1.4 million for 2025

ATLANTA, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) ("VAYK") management announced today that the company has set the goal of 100% operating revenue growth for the year of 2025.

"We reported about $427,000 in revenue for the first quarter, and are set to reach about $1.5 million in revenue for 2025, of which about $1.4 million will be operating revenue," explained Jason Armstrong, director of board of the company. "Since we reported about $668K in operating revenue for the year 2024, a $1.4 million revenue in 2025 will represent a 100% growth."

A Huge Turnaround

"This is a huge turnaround," emphasized Armstrong. "Three years ago, this company was a sinking ship, in deep debt of over $3 million and at risk of completely losing its overseas investment. Since the new management team took over, we have eliminated $2.55 million in debt, of which about $2.37 million was complete forgiveness or cancellation; we have sold our legacy investment overseas for a $320K profit; we have secured a joint-venture agreement to renovate and operate the famous Rufus Rose House, a downtown Atlanta historic landmark; and, we have closed an acquisition of a property renovation company and are expecting $1.4 million operating revenue mostly generated from this line of business."

"Most importantly, we have achieved all of this without using any toxic debt financing. We have not issued any free trade shares for more than three years, and our interest cost had dramatically dropped to only about $81K in 2024, compared to $236K in interest payments in 2023," Armstrong continued.

"However, our achievements so far have not met the expectations of either our investors or our management team. We are working very hard on several initiatives, and hopefully, we will be able to report greater progress in a few months," claimed Armstrong.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor : This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

