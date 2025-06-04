Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement



04-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Ajax Resources plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Salisbury House, London Wall, London, United Kingdom, EC2M 5PS +442081466289 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): IPPOLITO INGO CATTANEO ADORNO - CEO MICHAEL JOHN HUTCHINSON - NE Chairman RICHARD GARNET HEYWOOD - Exec Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Mineral Exploration DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Ajax is pursuing a strategy as a natural resources investment company, with a focus on Copper, Gold, Zinc, Uranium, and Lead. The Company completed its first acquisition on 21 May 2025. The Company's first acquisition was the purchase of Puna Metals S.A., holding the mining rights for 12 licences, collecting forming the Eureka Gold and Copper project in the north-west corner of the Province of Jujuy in Argentina. Ajax's strategy is centred on the acquisition and development of assets with historical production and significant untapped reserves, as well as material exploration prospectivity. Strategic attention is directed to assets that have material unexploited resources and hold near-term production potential. These include acquisition opportunities which may have been, for various reasons, historically undeveloped or neglected, requiring new technical and financial investment to obtain value maximisation. The Company wishes to acquire assets that can generate revenue following the necessary technical investment and modernisation work. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Allenby Capital Ltd NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 46,862,500 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 35.86% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Ippolito Cattaneo 10,625,000 22.67% Orca Capital 6,250,000 13.34% A O'Hara 3,040,000 6.49% Michael Hutchison 2,850,000 6.08% First Corporate Consultants 2,500,000 5.33% J+O Simmons 2,346,000 5.01%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 18 June 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://www.ajaxresources.com/ In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: CREST DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: N/A DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: The Company is subject to the UK Takeover Code In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: 23 May 2025





