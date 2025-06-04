Holcim has acquired the operations of Langley Concrete Group Inc., a leading provider of precast solutions based in British Columbia. This strategic move marks the company's entry into the precast concrete market in the province, expanding its national capabilities and strengthening its footprint in the rapidly growing infrastructure sector.

"We are pleased to welcome 180 talented Langley Concrete Group Inc. employees to our team," said Jaime Hill, Region Head, North America, Holcim. "This acquisition is a natural extension of our growth strategy. By combining Langley Concrete Group Inc.'s technical capabilities with our operations, we are better positioned than ever to deliver enhanced value to our customers through expanded reach, service, and a strong portfolio of advanced and high-quality products."

The acquisition includes two state-of-the-art production facilities in Chilliwack and Duncan, British Columbia. These facilities will serve the local region and manufacture a wide range of dry-cast and wet-cast concrete products for both above- and below-ground infrastructure applications. The portfolio includes various products such as manholes, concrete pipe, box culverts, and other custom components essential to municipal, commercial, and industrial products.

Mark Omelaniec, president of Langley Concrete Group Inc., added, "We're proud of the 75-year family-based business legacy we've built, and confident that Holcim is the right partner to carry it forward as the growth opportunities continue in B.C. This transition brings long-term opportunity for our team and customers, all while building on the quality and service standards that define who we are."

