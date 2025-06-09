DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 28,074 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 302.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 293.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 297.6437p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,342,166 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,704,284.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,074

Volume weighted average price (pence): 297.6437

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 499 295.80 08:26:42 00075674801TRLO0 XLON 319 295.80 08:26:42 00075674802TRLO0 XLON 1094 293.80 08:50:41 00075675209TRLO0 XLON 784 293.60 08:54:22 00075675294TRLO0 XLON 784 293.00 09:01:01 00075675417TRLO0 XLON 810 293.80 09:31:11 00075676001TRLO0 XLON 785 293.80 09:31:11 00075676002TRLO0 XLON 166 293.80 09:36:00 00075676103TRLO0 XLON 706 293.80 09:36:00 00075676104TRLO0 XLON 200 293.60 09:37:43 00075676141TRLO0 XLON 64 293.60 09:38:47 00075676167TRLO0 XLON 1252 294.80 09:40:39 00075676245TRLO0 XLON 463 294.60 09:40:41 00075676246TRLO0 XLON 449 294.60 09:40:41 00075676247TRLO0 XLON 70 294.60 09:48:23 00075676369TRLO0 XLON 858 294.60 09:48:31 00075676379TRLO0 XLON 229 295.60 09:55:42 00075676537TRLO0 XLON 41 295.60 09:55:42 00075676538TRLO0 XLON 814 295.60 10:11:15 00075676957TRLO0 XLON 333 295.60 10:11:15 00075676958TRLO0 XLON 610 295.60 10:11:15 00075676959TRLO0 XLON 62 295.60 10:25:22 00075677204TRLO0 XLON 22 295.60 10:25:22 00075677205TRLO0 XLON 858 298.20 10:43:30 00075677654TRLO0 XLON 830 299.60 10:54:56 00075677890TRLO0 XLON 780 299.20 10:58:18 00075678002TRLO0 XLON 95 299.20 11:02:44 00075678185TRLO0 XLON 733 299.20 11:02:44 00075678186TRLO0 XLON 599 299.00 11:03:14 00075678192TRLO0 XLON 331 299.00 11:03:14 00075678193TRLO0 XLON 33 299.40 11:30:32 00075679057TRLO0 XLON 1020 299.20 11:40:03 00075679226TRLO0 XLON 950 299.00 11:40:17 00075679228TRLO0 XLON 155 299.00 11:40:25 00075679230TRLO0 XLON 156 299.40 11:45:55 00075679373TRLO0 XLON 466 299.40 11:45:55 00075679374TRLO0 XLON 246 299.40 11:46:12 00075679451TRLO0 XLON 386 299.40 11:46:12 00075679452TRLO0 XLON 81 299.40 11:46:12 00075679453TRLO0 XLON 935 300.00 11:50:58 00075679632TRLO0 XLON 803 300.00 11:51:06 00075679643TRLO0 XLON 2193 300.00 11:51:06 00075679644TRLO0 XLON 794 299.00 11:59:45 00075679799TRLO0 XLON 792 300.60 12:28:56 00075680163TRLO0 XLON 815 301.00 12:48:18 00075680571TRLO0 XLON 135 300.40 12:49:18 00075680622TRLO0 XLON 893 300.40 12:53:17 00075680728TRLO0 XLON 294 302.20 13:20:12 00075681209TRLO0 XLON 67 302.00 13:20:12 00075681205TRLO0 XLON 850 302.00 13:20:12 00075681206TRLO0 XLON 284 302.00 13:20:12 00075681207TRLO0 XLON 86 302.00 13:20:12 00075681208TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

