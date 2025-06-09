Fred Stratford to Retire as Reed Mackay CEO

Nina Herold, Formerly Navan's COO, Appointed Reed Mackay CEO, effective October 1, 2025

Ofer Ben-David Will Continue to Serve as COO of Navan, Since Assuming Responsibilities in October 2024

Navan, the all-in-one global travel and expense management platform, today announced the appointment of Nina Herold as CEO of Reed Mackay, effective October 1, 2025. Herold will replace Fred Stratford, who will be retiring after 13 years with the company. In order to ensure a seamless transition, Herold will join Reed Mackay at the beginning of August, before officially assuming the role of CEO in October.

Since acquiring Reed Mackay in 2021, Navan has continued to invest in their differentiated offering, delivering high-touch travel and events with deep sector expertise to businesses across the globe. Together with Reed Mackay, Navan delivers exceptional corporate travel, events and spend management solutions designed for any company of any size around the globe.

"On behalf of the entire company, I want to extend our extreme gratitude to Fred Stratford for his exceptional leadership over his tenure as CEO," says Ariel Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Navan. "I am confident that Nina is the right person to lead Reed Mackay into the next phase of their growth journey. Nina is a proven leader and well-positioned to deliver on the significant benefits that come from combining Reed Mackay's first-class service with Navan's industry-leading tech. We wish Fred the best as he enters his well-earned retirement, and I look forward to supporting Nina as she steps into her new role."

"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in Reed Mackay's journey," commented Nina Herold, former COO of Navan. "I have greatly enjoyed getting to know Fred and his leadership team since the acquisition, and look forward to working closely with the entire team as we aim to drive value for our clients. Moving forward, I am confident we will continue to build on Reed Mackay's legacy of providing exceptional service, while providing enhanced technology that exceeds client expectations."

"I'm incredibly proud of everything we have achieved at Reed Mackay. We don't take our reputation as a leader in service across the globe lightly, and it's a credit to our passionate and skilled teams that we continue to surpass expectations," says Fred Stratford, CEO of Reed Mackay. "Having worked alongside Nina for the last four years, I am confident in the value that she will bring to Reed Mackay and delighted to hand over the reins to her for the next phase of the journey."

Cohen continued, "We are also grateful to have Ofer continuing to serve as COO of Navan, since he assumed those responsibilities earlier this year. Ofer has long been a valuable member of our leadership team, and in his new role he continues to leverage his unique engineering and product expertise. Across the company, we have the right leaders in place to execute on our vision and shepherd Navan into its next chapter."

For more information about Navan's leadership team, click here.

About Navan

Navan, the leading all-in-one business travel and expense management solution that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Reed Mackay

Reed Mackay delivers service-led corporate travel, people-focused technology, and award-winning event solutions across the globe. As part of the Navan Group, we believe in travel made easy, and in software designed for the people who use it. Reed Mackay combines inspired service with state-of-the-art technology to create a level of travel and event management like no other and with a prestigious client base across financial, legal, insurance, marine and energy, and media sectors. Read more: www.reedmackay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250606707830/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Eric Smith

Navan

esmith@navan.com

Lyndsey Atkins

Reed Mackay

Lyndseyatkins@reedmackay.com