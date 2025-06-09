GTCR Announces Management Partnership with Manish Singh to Form Maris Investments

Maritime technology industry veteran to build new company through acquisitions and organic growth

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with maritime industry leader Manish Singh to form Maris Investments, LLC ("Maris"). Maris will seek to acquire companies in the maritime technology sector to build a market-leading platform addressing critical workflows and enabling digital transformation in the industry.

The formation of Maris is supported by GTCR's Leaders Strategy approach, which involves partnering with exceptional management leaders in its core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. GTCR has successfully applied the Leaders Strategy for several decades and maintains a culture of partnership with executives as they build strategically attractive businesses over time. Mr. Singh will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Maris and will make an investment in the platform alongside GTCR.

An industry veteran, Mr. Singh has over 30 years of experience in the maritime sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Technologies Group ("OTG"), a human capital management and operational maritime software platform. He joined OTG as CEO in 2019 and led its transformation into a leading maritime software platform serving ship owners and managers globally. Prior to leading OTG, Mr. Singh spent 12 years in various leadership roles at V.Group, a global ship management and marine services group, where he played an instrumental role in the company's global expansion. Before V.Group, Mr. Singh spent over a decade at sea as a ship officer and Master Mariner and later held several shore-based leadership positions for large ship managers.

"We are excited to partner with Manish, whose proven track record, deep domain expertise and industry relationships in the maritime space make him an ideal partner to lead this platform," said Mark Anderson, Managing Director and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at GTCR. "Maritime technology is a compelling industry currently experiencing rapid and transformative digital innovation, and we look forward to leveraging GTCR's long history of investing in vertical technology businesses to build a market-leading maritime technology company."

"I am excited to partner with GTCR to build Maris into a leading technology provider for the maritime industry," said Mr. Singh. "Our vision is not just centered around digitizing workflows - we aim to redefine how maritime workforces and fleets adopt integrated technology and harness data to improve performance, safety and compliance. This partnership is about transforming how future fleets are operated and governed."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Maris Investments, LLC

Maris Investments, LLC is a partnership between Manish Singh and GTCR. Maris' mission is to build a market-leading platform addressing critical workflows and enabling digital transformation in the maritime technology industry. For more information, please contact us at hello@maris.investments or visit www.maris.investments.

