

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay.



This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government, Secretary Of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.



Senator Miguel Uribe is in a 'critical condition' after he was shot multiple times on the head while speaking at a campaign rally in capital, Bogotá, on Saturday.



Police arrested a teen-aged suspect immediately after the incident.



'Having seen firsthand Colombia's progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can't afford to go back to dark days of political violence', Rubio said. He urged Colombian President Gustavo Petro to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials.



Rubio demanded that those responsible for this attack must face justice.



