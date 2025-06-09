With Just 40% of Urban Pet Parents Calling Their Neighborhoods Pet-Friendly, Mars Expands BETTER CITIES FOR PETS to Help People and Pets Thrive

First of its kind program catalyzes a global movement of pet-friendly and climate-resilient cities fit for future generations

A new partnership with C40 Cities empowers mayors to increase access to pet-friendly and climate-resilient green spaces with an initial focus on London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Bangkok

An expansion of its collaboration with Tripadvisor will foster more pet-friendly places and communities across new countries

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services, is expanding its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program around the world-helping more cities become pet-friendly and making it easier for people to enjoy life with their pets.

The expanded program invests more than $1 million focused on increasing access to more green spaces and pet-friendly places, aiming to benefit 10 million people and pets around the world by 2030. This global initiative is powered by a strategic partnership with C40 Cities, one of the world's largest networks of mayors focused on climate action. In addition, Mars is expanding its partnership with Tripadvisor to help connect people with more pet-friendly places to make travel easier.

Since 2017, BETTER CITIES FOR PETS has supported cities, focusing on key features pet parents need and want in their community. Through its expanded global focus, Mars is putting pet parents at the heart of urban life, fostering vibrant, pet-friendly cities that are not only kinder to the planet but also uplift thriving pet-friendly businesses in communities around the world.

The benefits of owning a pet are undeniable. Globally, 83% of pet parents say their pet has had a positive impact on their mental well-being1, and more than half (54%) say their pet has improved their social life-sparking conversations, connections, and even new friendships. Pets play a powerful role in strengthening community bonds and enhancing city life.

Ikdeep Singh, Global President of Mars Pet Nutrition, comments:"With the urban pet population set to rise by almost 10% by 2030, Mars is more committed than ever to improving city living for millions of pets and pet parents around the world. Giving pet parents a voice in how our cities are designed for the future won't just benefit our pets - it will contribute to healthier communities and a better planet for all. Because a better city for pets is a better city for all."

More pet-friendly, resilient green spaces:

Together with C40 Cities, the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program has the ambition to drive a global movement toward pet-friendly, climate-resilient cities designed for future generations.

At the heart of this partnership is the launch a first-of-its-kind Urban Nature Playbook for People, Pets and the Planet. Designed to inspire and equip city leaders, the playbook offers practical guidance for greener urban spaces-from tree-lined sidewalks to parks and public squares-that support biodiversity, improve mental and physical health, and strengthen climate resilience. Mars and C40 Cities will work hand-in-hand with cities, starting in London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Bangkok, to bring the playbook to life through local initiatives that enhance green spaces for pets, people, and the planet.

Mark Watts, Executive Director of C40 Cities, comments: "Green space in cities is vital to ensuring people's well-being. Places to walk, relax in and enjoy are critical. They're also vitally important in the face of increasing climate disasters like flooding. This partnership with Mars will accelerate support to cities to build resilience and improve access to green space for people and their pets. Our Urban Nature Playbook for People, Pets and the Planet provides tangible actions for cities to design people and pet-friendly urban environments."

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and Co-Chair of C40 Cities, said: "Everyone should be able to enjoy safe, green spaces - including with our pets. London is proud to be one of Europe's most pet-friendly cities, where people and their pets can relax and enjoy a healthy, green environment. I'm happy to support this funding to keep making life better for both people and their pets here in London, and to help other cities do the same."

More pet-friendly places:

11% of global urban pet parents feel owning a dog limits where they can go2, highlighting the need for more pet-friendly places in cities. After a successful pilot in the U.S., Mars is also expanding its Tripadvisor and CESAR® partnership to the UK and Italy, and with MY DOG® in Australia, encouraging more pet-friendly businesses across the globe. This builds on the 5,000 new pet-friendly places identified on Tripadvisor in the past year.

1Mars x Calm Research 2025

2Mars Global Pet Parent Study 2024

ABOUT MARS:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business?ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles-Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom-inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.?

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .???

ABOUT C40 CITIES:

C40 is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities working to deliver the urgent action needed right now to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, everywhere, can thrive. Mayors of C40 cities are committed to using a science-based and people-focused approach to limit global heating in line with the Paris Agreement and build healthy, equitable and resilient communities. We work alongside a broad coalition of representatives from labour, business, the youth climate movement and civil society to support mayors to halve emissions by 2030 and help phase out fossil use while increasing urban climate resilience and equity.

The current co-chairs of C40 are Mayor Sadiq Khan of London, United Kingdom, and Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr of Freetown, Sierra Leone; three-term Mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg serves as President of the Board. C40's work is made possible by our three strategic funders: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Realdania.

To learn more about the work of C40 and our cities, please visit our website or follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT TRIPADVISOR:

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, May 2025

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705075/Mars_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705076/Mars_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-just-40-of-urban-pet-parents-calling-their-neighborhoods-pet-friendly-mars-expands-better-cities-for-pets-to-help-people-and-pets-thrive-302476384.html