Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 May 2025 £970.15 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,301 shares in LTL.

As at 31 May 2025, LTL shares were valued at £7,697.64 per share, a decrease of 2.1% from the valuation of £7,865.08 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 30 April 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £20.0m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £11.1 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.85%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 June 2025


