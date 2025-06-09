Anzeige
09.06.2025 20:18 Uhr
Commercialville.TV Launches Zip-Code Targeted Video Search Platform with Times Square Billboard Debut and Continuing National Broadcast TV Rollout via New to The Street

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Commercialville.TV, the internet's first and only zip-code-targeted, video-based search engine, has officially launched with a bold, integrated media campaign including Times Square billboard exposure, a feature release on the New to The Street TV YouTube Channel, and a continuing national broadcast television rollout across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television.

Built to revolutionize the way consumers connect with businesses, Commercialville.TV combines hyper-local precision with 100% advertiser-generated video content (AGC). Users simply enter a zip code and keyword to receive instant video search results from businesses in that exact location-eliminating irrelevant results and wasted time.

The platform's patented Instant Adification Playbox enables viewers to interact with businesses directly from the same page-bringing search, discovery, and conversion into one seamless experience.

"We're bringing location-specific video search into the modern age," said Paul Lawrence, Founder of Commercialville.TV. "This is the first platform built entirely around local video visibility and instant engagement. Our mission is to help businesses get discovered faster and more meaningfully-while giving users exactly what they want, where they want it."

The launch is supported by a prominent 42nd Street billboard campaign in Times Square, exposing the brand to millions of daily viewers. The rollout continues across national television via New to The Street, a leading financial media platform known for amplifying growth-stage companies across broadcast, digital, and outdoor media.

WATCH THE FULL FEATURE NOW:
https://youtu.be/4b8WCfWoFH8?si=CsQnDhec81i202Ki

Upcoming National Broadcast Airings:

  • Fox Business - Air Date T.B.A.

  • Bloomberg Television - Air Date T.B.A.

  • YouTube Premiere: Now streaming on New to The Street TV

About Commercialville.TV

Commercialville.TV is the world's first zip-code-targeted, video-based search engine, built to help users find exactly what they want, exactly where they want it-fast. With its patented Instant Adification Playbox and exclusive Advertiser Generated Content (AGC) model, the platform transforms traditional search into a visual-first, hyper-local discovery experience. Founded by media innovator Paul Lawrence, Commercialville.TV is reshaping how businesses reach new customers and how consumers connect with local services and products.

Visit www.Commercialville.TV

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running business media platforms, broadcasting weekly across Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. Reaching over 245 million homes and boasting a YouTube channel with more than 2.5 million subscribers, New to The Street helps emerging brands and public companies tell their stories through long-form interviews, earned media, and multi-channel visibility. With additional exposure through Times Square billboards and national syndication, it is the go-to platform for media amplification.

For more information, visit www.NewToTheStreet.com

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan
New to The Street Media Relations
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/commercialville.tv-launches-zip-code-targeted-video-search-platform-with-times-1037143

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
