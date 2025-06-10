Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enfinity Global Signs PPAs for 420 MW of Renewable Energy Supply in Italy with a U.S. Technology Company

MILAN, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global announced today the signing of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Italy with a U.S. technology company, committing to supply renewable energy from a 420 MW portfolio of solar PV projects.

Enfinity Global Solar Power Plant in Italy

"We are pleased to continue supporting our customers across diverse sectors in Italy as they advance their energy transition," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Our goal is to serve global and local customers in their renewable energy needs."

Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a 35.5 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across the United States.

With offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to contribute to a low-carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team brings over $41 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector, with over 26 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.

The company leads the solar PPAs market in Italy, having contracted 805 MW over the last two years with major corporations and industrial customers. Enfinity is currently Italy's leading independent power producer (IPP) as measured by permitted projects, according to the "Q4 Dev&Deals report" published by Elemens.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706590/Solar_plant_Italy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706592/Enfinity_Global_Logo.jpg

Enfinity Global logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-signs-ppas-for-420-mw-of-renewable-energy-supply-in-italy-with-a-us-technology-company-302476694.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.