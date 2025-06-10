Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 10 June 2025 Edison issues report on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) is managed by Nick Train and Madeline Wright at Lindsell Train. They are disappointed by the trust's performance but have a high degree of confidence in FGT's concentrated portfolio of high-quality UK-listed companies, which is biased towards 'digital winners.' These businesses sell software, services or data analytics to customers across the globe and trade at meaningful discounts to their international peers. The two newest reported additions to FGT's portfolio are Clarkson (shipbroking) and Intertek Group (testing and assurance); they are both world-class businesses that happen to be listed in London. Clarkson and Intertek Group have outperformed the growth-focused US Nasdaq Composite Index since 2000, but share price pullbacks over the last six to nine months provided attractive buying opportunities.



