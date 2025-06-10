Staying compliant with building regulations is becoming more demanding, especially for smaller construction companies. The Building Safety Act, along with the Golden Thread of Information, means that every project must now come with a clear, traceable record of decisions, inspections, and data. For many small to medium-sized businesses, that's easier said than done.

Resco and KMS announced new partnership helping UK construction SMEs stay compliant with regulations.

That's why Resco partnered with KMS a specialist in project-centric CRM for the construction industry to bring a new digital solution to the UK market. Together, they are making compliance easier, faster, and far less stressful.

Why this matters

Let's face it: construction SMEs are under pressure. Regulations are stricter than ever. Teams are busy. Resources are limited. But the need to collect, manage, and share accurate project data hasn't gone away in fact, it's now critical. One mistake or missing document can lead to costly delays, fines, or reputational damage.

The recent partnership brings together KMS' construction CRM with Resco Inspections+, a mobile-first solution built for capturing field data. The result? A connected, user-friendly platform that helps construction teams stay on top of compliance requirements without adding extra admin or complexity.

What you can do with KMS Resco solution

Stay compliant with the Building Safety Act

With clear documentation and up-to-date data, you can meet the Golden Thread of Information requirements confidently.

Capture field data easily

Whether it's site surveys, safety checks, or inspections, your team can log it all on the spot even offline. No paper forms, no duplicated work.

Keep everything in one place

The integration syncs field data directly with KMS CRM. That means your records are always up to date and easy to access.

Maintain a strong audit trail

Every task is linked to your project records, so you can prove compliance when it matters from planning approvals to final sign-offs.

Built for real construction projects

KMS Resco solution offers a straightforward, cost-effective solution that helps UK construction SMEs stay compliant with the Building Safety Act. It's designed for the way construction teams actually work out in the field, under pressure, juggling deadlines, and often without a reliable data connection. With real-time updates, seamless task scheduling, and automated reporting, it cuts down on manual tasks and gives you a clearer picture of your project status at all times.

Want to see it in action?

By integrating Resco's Inspections+ with KMS' CRM, construction teams can easily capture and manage key project data, ensuring compliance and reducing risks. This solution streamlines workflows, provides an audit trail, and helps businesses meet regulatory standards without the complexity. Learn how this partnership can simplify compliance and improve project management. Request a demo of Resco Inspections+ to see how it can benefit your team.

