Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that further to its signing of a Multi Unit Franchise Agreement for five (5) Rosie's Burgers in the Province of British Columbia on March 27th, it has now signed its first real estate location for that agreement at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus ("UBC") for our multi-branded multi-unit franchisee. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.

"Rosie's Burgers continues its organic growth with the increasing demand from franchisees and landlords alike. The organic growth that we are experiencing has been the driving force allowing us to expand our footprint in Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This new location is in the heart of the University of British Columbia campus, a perfect location for a Rosie's due to its large, diverse, and vibrant student population, which consistently seeks convenient, delicious high-quality food options. With over 65,000 students and thousands of faculty and staff on campus, there is strong daily foot traffic which will provide steady demand for Rosies. UBC's ongoing campus developments, residence expansions, and active student life make it a high-potential, long-term location for one of our fastest growing brands in the Happy Belly portfolio.

"Beyond footprint growth, this location presents the opportunity to be included in the University's meal program, a huge convenience for students and a competitive edge for Rosie's. Our franchisee for this location is a multi-unit franchisee across multiple brands of Happy Belly, a testament to the trust our franchisees place in us, and our ability to take care of our Happy Belly family members.

"Through strategic site selection, in-depth operational training, targeted marketing, and continuous business development support, we empower our franchise partners to succeed. The commitment demonstrated by our experienced operators reflects their strong confidence in our systems, leadership, and brand trajectory. With 105 units secured through area development agreements spanning Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia-as well as multiple locations already under construction or already opened-Rosie's is well-positioned for steady, scalable growth. As we progress through the year, we anticipate an increasing pace of openings. By leveraging a hybrid model of corporate-owned stores and an asset-light franchise approach, we are set to accelerate our national expansion while preserving operational excellence.



"We are actively engaged in discussions with various groups across Canada to accelerate the expansion of Rosie's. As we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space, numerous real estate opportunities are emerging. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to grow as we progress in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."



We are just getting started.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

