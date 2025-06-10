Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company" or "Tony G") is pleased to announce that Mr. Matt Zahab has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective June 8, 2025. In connection therewith, Mr. Gediminas Klepackas resigned as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and was appointed the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Mr. Zahab is a technology professional with a proven track record in helping companies grow, and specializes in marketing, growth, strategy, and sales. Mr. Zahab is currently the Chief Marketing Officer and Podcast Host at CryptoNews.com; in this role, he leads strategic marketing initiatives and hosts the widely acclaimed "Cryptonews Podcast", where he engages with industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and innovations in blockchain technology.

"It's an honour to join the Company at such a pivotal time. Tony G has a proven track record as a visionary investor with bold convictions and global reach. I look forward to executing our strategic vision, exploring high-impact investment opportunities, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. I'm thrilled to lead the Company into its next chapter."

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254984

SOURCE: Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.