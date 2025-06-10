The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending April 30, 2025. Financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year reflect the divestiture of certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands on March 3, 2025, divestiture of the Voortman® business on December 2, 2024, divestiture of the Canada condiment business on January 2, 2024, acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc. ("Hostess Brands") on November 7, 2023, and divestiture of the Sahale Snacks® business on November 1, 2023. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Net sales for the quarter was $2.1 billion, a decrease of $61.9 million, or 3 percent. Net sales for the quarter excluding the divestitures and foreign currency exchange decreased 1 percent.

For the fiscal year, net sales was $8.7 billion, an increase of 7 percent. Net sales excluding the acquisition, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange was flat.

Net loss per diluted share for the quarter was $6.85. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.31, a decrease of 13 percent.

For the fiscal year, net loss per diluted share was $11.57. Adjusted earnings per share was $10.12, an increase of 2 percent.

Cash provided by operations for the quarter was $393.9 million compared to $428.1 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $298.9 million for the quarter and $816.6 million for the fiscal year.

Return of cash to shareholders through dividends was $114.5 million for the quarter and $455.4 million for the fiscal year.

The Company provided its fiscal year 2026 outlook, with net sales expected to increase 2.0 to 4.0 percent, adjusted earnings per share to range from $8.50 to $9.50, and free cash flow of $875.0 million.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REMARKS

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results underscore the demand for our leading brands, the resilience of our business, and our ability to act with speed and agility in a dynamic operating environment," said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. "This year we strengthened our financial position and grew both adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, while investing in our business, paying down debt, and returning cash to our shareholders through dividends."

"As we look ahead to fiscal year 2026, we remain focused on delivering the business through the strength of our key growth platforms and advancing our strategic priorities. We are confident in our strategy, and we are well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and increase shareholder value."

FOURTH QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024

% Increase

(Decrease)

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)











Net sales $2,143.8

$2,205.7

(3) %











Operating income (loss) ($599.1)

$406.0

n/m Adjusted operating income 422.4

461.6

(8) %











Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution ($6.85)

$2.30

n/m Adjusted earnings per share - assuming dilution 2.31

2.66

(13) %











Weighted-average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 106.4

106.4

- %

Net Sales

Net sales decreased $61.9 million, or 3 percent. Excluding $45.9 million of noncomparable net sales in the prior year related to divestitures and $3.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange, net sales decreased $12.1 million, or 1 percent.

The decrease in comparable net sales reflects a 3 percentage point decrease from volume/mix, primarily driven by decreases for dog snacks, sweet baked goods, lower contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands, and fruit spreads, partially offset by an increase for Uncrustables® sandwiches. Comparable net sales also reflects a 3 percentage point increase from net price realization, primarily driven by higher net pricing for coffee, partially offset by lower net pricing for sweet baked goods and dog snacks.

Operating Income

Gross profit decreased $90.0 million, or 10 percent. The decrease primarily reflects higher costs, unfavorable volume/mix, and the noncomparable impact of divestitures, partially offset by higher net price realization. Operating income decreased $1,005.1 million, primarily reflecting noncash impairment charges of $867.3 million and $112.7 million related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit and Hostess® brand indefinite-lived trademark, respectively, and the decrease in gross profit, partially offset by a $44.3 million decrease in selling, distribution, and administrative ("SD&A") expenses and a decrease in other special project costs of $16.6 million.

Adjusted gross profit decreased $84.2 million, or 9 percent. The difference between adjusted gross profit and generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") results primarily reflects the exclusion of the change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses. Adjusted operating income, which further reflects the exclusion of the noncash impairment charges of $980.0 million associated with the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit and Hostess® brand indefinite-lived trademark, amortization expense, and other special project costs as compared to GAAP operating income, decreased $39.2 million, or 8 percent.

Interest Expense and Income Taxes

Net interest expense decreased $3.1 million, primarily due to reduced debt outstanding as compared to the prior year.

The effective income tax rate was (4.6) percent, compared to 21.7 percent in the prior year. The adjusted effective income tax rate was 23.9 percent, compared to 23.2 percent in the prior year. The current year effective income tax rate includes the unfavorable impact of the goodwill impairment charge, partially offset by the deferred tax impact of favorable state legislative changes, while the prior year effective income tax rate included the one-time impacts associated with the acquisition of Hostess Brands, all of which are excluded from the respective adjusted effective income tax rates.

Cash Flow and Debt

Cash provided by operating activities was $393.9 million, compared to $428.1 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting an increase in cash payments for income and other taxes and a decrease in net income adjusted for noncash items as compared to the prior year, partially offset by less cash required to fund working capital. Free cash flow was $298.9 million, compared to $297.5 million in the prior year, driven by a decrease in capital expenditures as compared to the prior year, partially offset by the decrease in cash provided by operating activities. Net debt repayments in the quarter totaled $177.6 million.

FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

The Company provided its full-year fiscal year 2026 guidance as summarized below:

Net sales increase vs prior year

2.0% to 4.0% Adjusted earnings per share

$8.50 - $9.50 Free cash flow (in millions)

$875.0 Capital expenditures (in millions)

$325.0 Adjusted effective tax rate

23.7 %

The Company continues to operate in a dynamic and evolving external environment, including tariffs and related trade impacts, regulatory and policy changes, ongoing input inflation, and changes in consumer behaviors that impact its fiscal year 2026 outlook. This guidance reflects the Company's expectations based on its current understanding of these factors.

Net sales are expected to increase 2.0 to 4.0 percent, which includes an impact of $134.7 million related to the divestitures of the Voortman® business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands. Comparable net sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 to 5.5 percent, which excludes noncomparable sales in the prior year related to the divestitures of the Voortman® business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands. The increase in comparable net sales reflects higher net price realization, partially offset by a decline in volume/mix. This guidance also reflects a decline of approximately $38.0 million of contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands, as the contract manufacturing agreement concluded at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range from $8.50 to $9.50. This guidance reflects the increase in net sales, adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 35.5 to 36.0 percent, an increase of SD&A expenses of approximately 3.0 percent, interest expense of approximately $380.0 million, an adjusted effective income tax rate of 23.7 percent, and 106.7 million weighted-average common shares outstanding. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $875.0 million at the midpoint of our adjusted earnings per share guidance range, with capital expenditures of $325.0 million.

FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

(Dollar amounts in the segment tables below are reported in millions.)

U.S. Retail Coffee





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY25 Q4 Results

$738.6

$211.2

28.6 % Increase (decrease) vs prior year

11 %

- %

-300bps

Net sales increased $72.5 million, or 11 percent. Net price realization increased net sales by 10 percentage points, primarily driven by higher net pricing for the Folgers® and Café Bustelo® brands. Volume/mix was neutral to net sales, reflecting an increase for the Café Bustelo® brand, mostly offset by a decrease for the Folgers® brand.

Segment profit increased $0.9 million, as higher net price realization and lower marketing expenses were mostly offset by higher commodity costs.

U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY25 Q4 Results

$449.8

$91.0

20.2 % Increase (decrease) vs prior year

- %

(5) %

-110bps

Net sales decreased $0.7 million. Lower net price realization decreased net sales by 1 percentage point, primarily reflecting lower net price realization for Jif® peanut butter and Uncrustables® sandwiches, partially offset by a list price increase for Smucker's® toppings and syrups. Volume/mix increased net sales by 1 percentage point, primarily driven by an increase for Uncrustables® sandwiches, partially offset by a decrease for Smucker's® fruit spreads.

Segment profit decreased $4.8 million, primarily reflecting equipment write-off charges, higher costs, and lower net price realization, partially offset by lower pre-production expenses primarily related to the new Uncrustables® sandwiches manufacturing facility and lower marketing expenses.

U.S. Retail Pet Foods





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY25 Q4 Results

$395.5

$106.1

26.8 % Increase (decrease) vs prior year

(13) %

(7) %

160bps

Net sales decreased $57.1 million, or 13 percent. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 11 percentage points, primarily driven by a decrease for dog snacks and lower contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands. Lower net price realization decreased net sales by 2 percentage points, primarily driven by lower net pricing for dog snacks and cat food.

Segment profit decreased $8.0 million, primarily reflecting unfavorable volume/mix and lower net price realization, partially offset by lower costs and lower marketing expenses.

Sweet Baked Snacks





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY25 Q4 Results

$251.0

$20.0

8.0 % Increase (decrease) vs prior year

(26) %

(72) %

-1280bps

Net sales decreased $86.0 million, or 26 percent. Excluding $45.9 million of noncomparable net sales in the prior year related to the divestitures of the Voortman® business and certain Sweet Baked Snacks value brands, net sales decreased $40.1 million, or 14 percent. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 9 percentage points, primarily driven by decreases for snack cakes, donuts, and private label products. Lower net price realization decreased net sales by 4 percentage points, primarily reflecting lower net pricing across the portfolio.

Segment profit decreased $50.2 million, primarily reflecting higher costs, lower net price realization, unfavorable volume/mix, and the impact of the noncomparable segment profit in the prior year related to the divested businesses.

International and Away From Home





Net Sales

Segment

Profit

Segment

Profit Margin FY25 Q4 Results

$308.9

$69.2

22.4 % Increase (decrease) vs prior year

3 %

13 %

200bps

Net sales increased $9.4 million, or 3 percent. Excluding $3.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange, net sales increased $13.3 million, or 4 percent. Net price realization contributed a 6 percentage point increase to net sales, primarily reflecting higher net pricing for coffee. Volume/mix decreased net sales by 1 percentage point, primarily driven by decreases for coffee and portion control products, partially offset by an increase for Uncrustables® sandwiches.

Segment profit increased $8.1 million, primarily reflecting higher net price realization and lower pre-production expenses primarily related to the new Uncrustables® sandwiches manufacturing facility, partially offset by higher costs.

Financial Results Discussion and Webcast

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, the Company will post to its website at investors.jmsmucker.com a pre-recorded management discussion of its fiscal year 2025 financial results, a transcript of the discussion, and supplemental materials. At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, the Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at investors.jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

% Increase

(Decrease)

2025

2024

% Increase

(Decrease)

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)























Net sales $2,143.8

$2,205.7

(3) %

$8,726.1

$8,178.7

7 % Cost of products sold 1,320.5

1,292.4

2 %

5,341.4

5,063.3

5 % Gross Profit 823.3

913.3

(10) %

3,384.7

3,115.4

9 % Gross margin 38.4 %

41.4 %





38.8 %

38.1 %



























Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses 380.6

424.9

(10) %

1,529.0

1,446.2

6 % Amortization 53.6

56.0

(4) %

219.3

191.1

15 % Goodwill impairment charges 867.3

-

n/m

1,661.6

-

n/m Other intangible assets impairment charges 112.7

-

n/m

320.9

-

n/m Other special project costs 7.9

24.5

(68) %

35.8

130.2

(73) % Loss (gain) on divestitures - net (0.9)

-

n/m

310.1

12.9

n/m Other operating expense (income) - net 1.2

1.9

37 %

(18.1)

29.2

n/m Operating Income (Loss) (599.1)

406.0

n/m

(673.9)

1,305.8

n/m Operating margin (27.9) %

18.4 %





(7.7) %

16.0 %



























Interest expense - net (94.2)

(97.3)

(3) %

(388.7)

(264.3)

47 % Other debt gains (charges) - net (0.1)

-

n/m

30.2

(19.5)

n/m Other income (expense) - net (3.7)

4.4

n/m

(14.4)

(25.6)

44 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (697.1)

313.1

n/m

(1,046.8)

996.4

n/m Income tax expense 31.9

68.0

(53) %

184.0

252.4

(27) % Net Income (Loss) ($729.0)

$245.1

n/m

($1,230.8)

$744.0

n/m























Net income (loss) per common share ($6.85)

$2.31

n/m

($11.57)

$7.14

n/m























Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution ($6.85)

$2.30

n/m

($11.57)

$7.13

n/m























Dividends declared per common share $1.08

$1.06

2 %

$4.32

$4.24

2 %























Weighted-average shares outstanding 106.4

106.2

- %

106.4

104.1

2 %























Weighted-average shares outstanding - assuming dilution 106.4

106.4

- %

106.4

104.4

2 %

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024



(Dollars in millions) Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$69.9

$62.0 Trade receivables - net

619.0

736.5 Inventories

1,209.4

1,038.9 Other current assets

248.3

129.5 Total Current Assets

2,146.6

1,966.9









Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net

3,079.6

3,072.7









Other Noncurrent Assets







Goodwill

5,710.0

7,649.9 Other intangible assets - net

6,346.9

7,255.4 Other noncurrent assets

280.2

328.8 Total Other Noncurrent Assets

12,337.1

15,234.1 Total Assets

$17,563.3

$20,273.7









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$1,288.7

$1,336.2 Current portion of long-term debt

-

999.3 Short-term borrowings

640.8

591.0 Other current liabilities

722.5

834.6 Total Current Liabilities

2,652.0

3,761.1









Noncurrent Liabilities







Long-term debt, less current portion

7,036.8

6,773.7 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,791.9

2,045.0 Total Noncurrent Liabilities

8,828.7

8,818.7









Total Shareholders' Equity

6,082.6

7,693.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$17,563.3

$20,273.7

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in millions) Operating Activities













Net income (loss) ($729.0)

$245.1

($1,230.8)

$744.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operations:







Depreciation 69.8

69.0

283.2

239.7 Amortization 53.6

56.0

219.3

191.1 Goodwill impairment charges 867.3

-

1,661.6

- Other intangible assets impairment charges 112.7

-

320.9

- Realized loss on investment in equity securities - net -

-

-

21.5 Pension settlement loss (gain) -

-

-

3.2 Share-based compensation expense 4.7

8.0

29.9

23.9 Loss (gain) on divestitures - net (0.9)

-

310.1

12.9 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (44.8)

(18.4)

(108.0)

(40.5) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - net 9.7

5.1

12.6

7.8 Other noncash adjustments - net 11.5

12.3

15.3

31.9 Settlement of interest rate contracts -

-

-

42.5 Defined benefit pension contributions (1.3)

(1.3)

(5.0)

(4.1) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisition and divestitures:







Trade receivables 36.7

52.3

117.2

41.5 Inventories (121.4)

(52.4)

(180.6)

2.9 Other current assets (21.2)

(48.7)

(48.9)

(35.5) Accounts payable 137.2

66.2

(36.5)

(81.7) Accrued liabilities 31.6

37.6

(85.4)

99.4 Income and other taxes (17.1)

8.6

(50.6)

(34.9) Other - net (5.2)

(11.3)

(13.9)

(36.2) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities 393.9

428.1

1,210.4

1,229.4















Investing Activities













Business acquired, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(3,920.6) Proceeds from sale of equity securities -

-

-

466.3 Proceeds from divestitures - net 35.5

5.8

326.0

56.3 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (95.0)

(130.6)

(393.8)

(586.5) Other - net (22.3)

21.4

(32.5)

19.9 Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities (81.8)

(103.4)

(100.3)

(3,964.6)















Financing Activities













Short-term borrowings (repayments) - net 172.4

165.0

19.2

578.2 Proceeds from long-term debt 650.0

-

650.0

4,285.0 Repayments of long-term debt (1,000.0)

(350.0)

(1,300.0)

(1,791.0) Capitalized debt issuance costs (3.0)

-

(3.0)

(32.1) Quarterly dividends paid (114.5)

(112.0)

(455.4)

(437.5) Purchase of treasury shares (0.2)

(0.3)

(3.3)

(372.8) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1.6

0.1

1.9

3.2 Payment of assumed tax receivable agreement obligation -

-

-

(86.4) Other - net 1.6

(0.7)

(12.1)

(5.0) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities (292.1)

(297.9)

(1,102.7)

2,141.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.7

(0.7)

0.5

(0.2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 22.7

26.1

7.9

(593.8) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47.2

35.9

62.0

655.8 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $69.9

$62.0

$69.9

$62.0

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Supplemental Schedule









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

% of Net Sales

2024

% of Net Sales

2025

% of Net Sales

2024

% of Net Sales

(Dollars in millions) Net sales $2,143.8





$2,205.7





$8,726.1





$8,178.7



Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses:





























Marketing 124.3

5.8 %

135.6

6.1 %

468.2

5.4 %

441.6

5.4 % Selling 63.2

2.9 %

67.6

3.1 %

263.7

3.0 %

249.6

3.1 % Distribution 72.3

3.4 %

71.2

3.2 %

286.4

3.3 %

262.9

3.2 % General and administrative 120.8

5.6 %

150.5

6.8 %

510.7

5.9 %

492.1

6.0 % Total selling, distribution, and administrative expenses $380.6

17.8 %

$424.9

19.3 %

$1,529.0

17.5 %

$1,446.2

17.7 %































Amounts may not add due to rounding.

























The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Reportable Segments













Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Dollars in millions) Net sales:















U.S. Retail Coffee

$738.6

$666.1

$2,806.6

$2,704.4 U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads

449.8

450.5

1,877.0

1,815.6 U.S. Retail Pet Foods

395.5

452.6

1,663.6

1,822.8 Sweet Baked Snacks

251.0

337.0

1,178.8

637.3 International and Away From Home

308.9

299.5

1,200.1

1,198.6 Total net sales

$2,143.8

$2,205.7

$8,726.1

$8,178.7

















Segment profit:















U.S. Retail Coffee

$211.2

$210.3

$795.1

$759.2 U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads

91.0

95.8

425.3

434.1 U.S. Retail Pet Foods

106.1

114.1

459.6

402.1 Sweet Baked Snacks

20.0

70.2

219.8

138.2 International and Away From Home

69.2

61.1

247.4

208.1 Total segment profit

$497.5

$551.5

$2,147.2

$1,941.7 Amortization

(53.6)

(56.0)

(219.3)

(191.1) Goodwill impairment charges

(867.3)

-

(1,661.6)

- Other intangible assets impairment charges

(112.7)

-

(320.9)

- Gain (loss) on divestitures - net

0.9

-

(310.1)

(12.9) Interest expense - net

(94.2)

(97.3)

(388.7)

(264.3) Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses

16.5

27.8

58.2

6.7 Cost of products sold - special project costs

2.6

(2.9)

(9.1)

(2.9) Other special project costs

(7.9)

(24.5)

(35.8)

(130.2) Other debt gains (charges) - net

(0.1)

-

30.2

(19.5) Corporate administrative expenses

(75.1)

(89.9)

(322.5)

(305.5) Other income (expense) - net

(3.7)

4.4

(14.4)

(25.6) Income (loss) before income taxes

($697.1)

$313.1

($1,046.8)

$996.4

















Segment profit margin:















U.S. Retail Coffee

28.6 %

31.6 %

28.3 %

28.1 % U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads

20.2 %

21.3 %

22.7 %

23.9 % U.S. Retail Pet Foods

26.8 %

25.2 %

27.6 %

22.1 % Sweet Baked Snacks

8.0 %

20.8 %

18.6 %

21.7 % International and Away From Home

22.4 %

20.4 %

20.6 %

17.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: net sales excluding acquisition, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange; adjusted gross profit; adjusted operating income; adjusted income; adjusted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges related to intangible assets, and gains and losses on divestitures ("EBITDA (as adjusted)"); and free cash flow, as key measures for purposes of evaluating performance internally. The Company believes that investors' understanding of its performance is enhanced by disclosing these performance measures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in preparation of the annual budget and for the monthly analyses of its operating results. The Board of Directors also utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures as components for measuring performance for incentive compensation purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items affecting comparability that can significantly affect the year-over-year assessment of operating results, which include amortization expense and impairment charges related to intangible assets; certain divestiture, acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs ("special project costs"); gains and losses on divestitures; the net change in cumulative unallocated gains and losses on commodity and foreign currency exchange derivative activities ("change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses"); and other infrequently occurring items that do not directly reflect ongoing operating results. Income taxes, as adjusted is calculated using an adjusted effective income tax rate that is applied to adjusted income before income taxes and reflects the exclusion of the previously discussed items, as well as any adjustments for one-time tax-related activities, when they occur. While this adjusted effective income tax rate does not generally differ materially from the GAAP effective income tax rate, certain exclusions from non-GAAP results, such as the unfavorable permanent tax impacts associated with the goodwill impairment charges for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit, the sale of the Voortman Cookies Limited entity, and the favorable noncash deferred tax benefits associated with the integration of Hostess Brands into the Company, can significantly impact the adjusted effective income tax rate.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Rather, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures supplements other metrics used by management to internally evaluate its businesses and facilitate the comparison of past and present operations and liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and may exclude certain nondiscretionary expenses and cash payments. A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure for the current and prior year periods is included in the "Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables. The Company has also provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for its fiscal year 2026 outlook.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

Increase

(Decrease)

%

2025

2024

Increase

(Decrease)

%

(Dollars in millions) Net sales reconciliation:





























Net sales $2,143.8

$2,205.7

($61.9)

(3) %

$8,726.1

$8,178.7

$547.4

7 % Hostess Brands acquisition -

-

-

-

(669.3)

-

(669.3)

(8) Sweet Baked Snacks value brands divestiture -

(11.2)

11.2

1

-

(11.2)

11.2

- Voortman® divestiture -

(34.7)

34.7

2

-

(54.9)

54.9

1 Canada condiment divestiture -

-

-

-

-

(43.8)

43.8

1 Sahale Snacks® divestiture -

-

-

-

-

(24.1)

24.1

- Foreign currency exchange 3.9

-

3.9

-

10.7

-

10.7

- Net sales excluding acquisition, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange $2,147.7

$2,159.8

($12.1)

(1) %

$8,067.5

$8,044.7

$22.8

- %































Amounts may not add due to rounding.





















The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Gross profit reconciliation:













Gross profit $823.3

$913.3

$3,384.7

$3,115.4 Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (16.5)

(27.8)

(58.2)

(6.7) Cost of products sold - special project costs (2.6)

2.9

9.1

2.9 Adjusted gross profit $804.2

$888.4

$3,335.6

$3,111.6 % of net sales 37.5 %

40.3 %

38.2 %

38.0 % Operating income (loss) reconciliation:













Operating income (loss) ($599.1)

$406.0

($673.9)

$1,305.8 Amortization 53.6

56.0

219.3

191.1 Goodwill impairment charges 867.3

-

1,661.6

- Other intangible assets impairment charges 112.7

-

320.9

- Loss (gain) on divestitures - net (0.9)

-

310.1

12.9 Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (16.5)

(27.8)

(58.2)

(6.7) Cost of products sold - special project costs (2.6)

2.9

9.1

2.9 Other special project costs 7.9

24.5

35.8

130.2 Adjusted operating income $422.4

$461.6

$1,824.7

$1,636.2 % of net sales 19.7 %

20.9 %

20.9 %

20.0 % Net income (loss) reconciliation:













Net income (loss) ($729.0)

$245.1

($1,230.8)

$744.0 Income tax expense 31.9

68.0

184.0

252.4 Amortization 53.6

56.0

219.3

191.1 Goodwill impairment charges 867.3

-

1,661.6

- Other intangible assets impairment charges 112.7

-

320.9

- Loss (gain) on divestitures - net (0.9)

-

310.1

12.9 Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses (16.5)

(27.8)

(58.2)

(6.7) Cost of products sold - special project costs (2.6)

2.9

9.1

2.9 Other special project costs 7.9

24.5

35.8

130.2 Other expense - special project costs -

-

-

0.3 Other infrequently occurring items:













Other debt charges (gains) - net (A) 0.1

-

(30.2)

19.5 Realized loss on investment in equity securities - net (B) -

-

-

21.5 Pension plan termination settlement charge (C) -

-

-

3.2 Adjusted income before income taxes $324.5

$368.7

$1,421.6

$1,371.3 Income taxes, as adjusted 77.7

85.3

342.8

333.3 Adjusted income $246.8

$283.4

$1,078.8

$1,038.0















Weighted-average shares outstanding - assuming dilution (D) 106.7

106.4

106.6

104.4 Adjusted earnings per share - assuming dilution (D) $2.31

$2.66

$10.12

$9.94

















(A) Includes a net gain on extinguishment of debt as a result of the tender offers completed during 2025 and financing fees associated with the Bridge Loan entered into during 2024 to provide committed financing for the acquisition of Hostess Brands. (B) Includes the realized gains and losses on the change in fair value on the Company's investment in Post common stock and the related equity forward contract, which was settled in November 2023. (C) Represents the nonrecurring pre-tax settlement charge recognized during 2024 related to the acceleration of prior service cost for the portion of the plan surplus to be allocated to plan members within our Canadian defined benefit plans. (D) Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution for 2025 and 2024 was computed using the treasury stock method. Further, for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2025, the weighted-average shares - assuming dilution differed from the Company's GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution as a result of the anti-dilutive effect of the Company's stock-based awards, which were excluded from the computation of net loss per share - assuming dilution.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Three Months Ended April 30,

Year Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in millions) EBITDA (as adjusted) reconciliation:













Net income (loss) ($729.0)

$245.1

($1,230.8)

$744.0 Income tax expense 31.9

68.0

184.0

252.4 Interest expense - net 94.2

97.3

388.7

264.3 Depreciation 69.8

69.0

283.2

239.7 Amortization 53.6

56.0

219.3

191.1 Goodwill impairment charges 867.3

-

1,661.6

- Other intangible assets impairment charges 112.7

-

320.9

- Loss (gain) on divestitures - net (0.9)

-

310.1

12.9 EBITDA (as adjusted) $499.6

$535.4

$2,137.0

$1,704.4 % of net sales 23.3 %

24.3 %

24.5 %

20.8 %















Free cash flow reconciliation:













Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $393.9

$428.1

$1,210.4

$1,229.4 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (95.0)

(130.6)

(393.8)

(586.5) Free cash flow $298.9

$297.5

$816.6

$642.9

The following tables provide a reconciliation of the Company's fiscal year 2026 guidance for estimated adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.





Year Ending April 30, 2026



Low

High Net income per common share - assuming dilution reconciliation:







Net income per common share - assuming dilution

$5.59

$6.59 Change in net cumulative unallocated derivative gains and losses(A)

0.58

0.58 Amortization

1.43

1.43 Special project costs

0.57

0.57 Pension plan termination settlement charge(B)

0.32

0.32 Adjusted effective income tax rate impact

0.01

0.01 Adjusted earnings per share

$8.50

$9.50











(A) We are unable to project derivative gains and losses on a forward-looking basis as these will vary each quarter based on market conditions and derivative positions taken. The change in unallocated derivative gains and losses in the table above reflects the net impact of the gains and losses that have been recognized in the Company's GAAP results and excluded from non-GAAP results as of April 30, 2025, that are expected to be allocated to non-GAAP results in future periods. (B) Represents a non-recurring pre-tax settlement charge related to the termination of one of the Company's U.S. defined benefit pension plans anticipated to be realized during fiscal year 2026 upon settlement of the pension obligations.





Year Ending

April 30, 2026







(Dollars in millions)



Free cash flow reconciliation:







Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,200.0



Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(325.0)



Free cash flow

$875.0





SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.