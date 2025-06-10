

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased marginally in May after remaining stbale in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in May, following a 1.5 percent rise in April.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 5.2 percent from 3.7 percent. Health costs also rose at a faster pace of 2.2 percent, while the decline in clothing and footwear prices eased to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, eased to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, the same as in April.



