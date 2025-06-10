Nasuni Strengthens Executive Leadership with New CPO, CIO, and CISO Appointments

Strategic Hires Reinforce Company's Commitment to Innovation, Data Security, and Culture

BOSTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the appointment of three accomplished executives to its leadership team: Alison Bayiates as Chief People Officer (CPO), Dalan Winbush as Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Elyse Gunn as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). These additions come on the heels of the company's recent appointment of Sam King as Chief Executive Officer and reflect Nasuni's ongoing commitment to scaling its operations, investing in its people, and driving continued innovation in hybrid cloud storage and data services.

"As Nasuni enters this next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Alison, Dalan, and Elyse to our team," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "Each brings an impressive track record in their respective fields and will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy forward, from technological innovation and enterprise security to talent development at a global scale. These areas will be instrumental to enable our continued innovation and growth, delivering differentiated hybrid cloud storage and data management capabilities to our customers."

The following executives have joined Nasuni:

Alison Bayiates, Chief People Officer: Alison Bayiates brings extensive experience in scaling people strategies for high-growth technology companies. Her leadership roles at RSA and Veracode helped shape strong, inclusive cultures aligned to strategic business objectives. With a proven ability to lead through transformation and global expansion, Alison will oversee all aspects of talent and organizational development as Nasuni continues to expand its global footprint.





Dalan Winbush, Chief Information Officer: With more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise IT, cybersecurity, data, and AI initiatives, Dalan Winbush joins Nasuni as CIO to oversee global IT operations, enterprise systems, AI strategy, data & analytics and infrastructure. He most recently served as CIO at Quickbase, where he integrated AI and GenAI into operations and implemented a unified data strategy that significantly enhanced customer acquisition and retention. Previously, Dalan held divisional CIO responsibilities at Comcast, managing a $300M portfolio and delivering transformative infrastructure and data analytics initiatives.





Elyse Gunn, Chief Information Security Officer: Elyse Gunn joins Nasuni with deep expertise in security and compliance leadership for SaaS businesses. Most recently Director of Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance at Pax8 and Quickbase, Elyse has led product security programs, developed AI governance frameworks, and built security-by-design cultures. She has successfully driven ISO 27001, NIST, SOC 1, SOC 2, and Tx-RAMP certifications, and will lead Nasuni's global security and compliance function, encompassing information security operations, product security, AI governance, and regulatory alignment.

As demand for hybrid cloud data services continues to accelerate, Nasuni enhancing its leadership team underscores a strategic focus on helping enterprise IT customers achieve significant cost reductions, simplified IT management, and resilient data protection across the globe.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency - cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

