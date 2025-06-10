The Eastern European media and entertainment market is projected to reach $20.1 billion in 2025, growing at an impressive 7% rate outpacing global industry averages, according to the latest industry analysis presented by Omdia's Maria Rua Aguete at NEM Dubrovnik.

Eastern Europe to grow by 7% -- outpacing the rest of the world

Traditional television continues to dominate the region's media landscape with $9.1 billion in revenue, but the most significant growth opportunities lie in digital transformation, particularly in streaming video and connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Key highlights from the research include:

Market composition: Traditional TV ($9.1 billion) leads, followed by online video ($4.6 billion), games ($3.4 billion), cinema ($2.25 billion), and music ($0.8 billion).

Streaming market potential: With subscription video on demand (SVOD) penetration at just 34% compared to 91% in North America and 73% in Western Europe, Eastern Europe represents a significant growth opportunity for streaming services.

Global players dominate the online streaming market: Netflix (25%), Disney+ (12%), YouTube Premium (11%); MAX (10%) lead the region's streaming market.

CTV advertising gap: While global CTV advertising is rapidly approaching linear TV levels, Eastern Europe's CTV ad market remains underdeveloped at just 3% of total TV screen advertising (versus 23% globally); partnerships with YouTube could help broadcasters in the region.

Platform landscape: Android, Tizen, and WebOS control over 70% of the European smart TV operating system market, with Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG accounting for 40% of the market.

"Eastern Europe represents one of the most promising growth markets in the global media landscape, with significant untapped potential in streaming and connected TV advertising," said Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director of Media Entertainment at Omdia.

The report highlights that while traditional TV will continue to grow modestly to $9.76 billion by 2029, online video is expected to see more substantial growth, reaching $6.10 billion in the same period.

"The findings underscore the significant transformation underway in Eastern Europe's media landscape, presenting valuable opportunities for both regional players and global companies looking to expand their footprint. As digital adoption accelerates across the region, strategic investments in streaming services and connected TV advertising will be crucial for capturing market share in this high-growth environment," concludes Rua Aguete.

