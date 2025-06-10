Anzeige
10.06.2025 14:18 Uhr
Galexxy Holdings Inc.: GALEXXY HOLDINGS' New Age Marketing Partnership Delivers Sales from The Well Collective

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Galexxy Holdings Inc. ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC:GXXY) is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with New Age Marketing, a move designed to accelerate client acquisition and fuel sustainable growth for its innovative product line. In May 2024, Galexxy LLC and Galexxy Holdings Inc. formalized a Product and Brand Purchase Agreement, marking a significant milestone in the transfer of the Galexxy brand and its associated products. Under the terms of the agreement, Galexxy LLC transferred full ownership of all intellectual property and its mushroom-based products.

To bolster its market expansion, GXXY has engaged New Age Marketing, a premier consultancy renowned for its decades of expertise in forging high-value partnerships. With a robust network and a proven track record of connecting like-minded businesses, New Age Marketing is poised to amplify GXXY's reach in the health and wellness sector. This strategic collaboration reflects GXXY's commitment to converting working capital into long-term, sustainable cash flow.

A key milestone in this partnership is GXXY's new relationship with The Well Collective, a decentralized, blockchain-powered wellness marketplace, a Utah-based health and wellness technology company. GXXY has secured an initial order from The Well Collective for $20,000 worth of its premium functional mushroom and adaptogenic supplements, including gummies and extracts. Moving forward, The Well Collective plans to continue sourcing GXXY owned product range to offer its customers top-tier wellness solutions. The Well Collective - Wellness Market

The Well Collective stands out as more than a conventional online store. Its innovative platform empowers users by prioritizing transparency, choice, and control over health data through blockchain technology. Featuring a carefully curated selection of wellness brands, The Well Collective is expanding globally following a successful U.S. soft launch, with a mission to revolutionize personal health management. This alignment of values makes The Well Collective an ideal partner for GXXY's growth-focused strategy.

"We're energized by New Age Marketing's ability to connect us with forward-thinking partners like The Well Collective," said Mick Biagi, CEO of Galexxy Holdings, Inc. "This partnership sets the stage for significant growth and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative wellness solutions." Byron Belka, CEO of The Well Collective, added, "GXXY's high-quality products align perfectly with our mission to empower individuals, and we look forward to a lasting collaboration."

This partnership underscores GXXY's dedication to enhancing shareholder value through targeted growth initiatives. By leveraging New Age Marketing's expertise and securing high-potential clients like The Well Collective, GXXY is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the wellness market. The Company will continue to share updates on key milestones as it advances its strategic vision.

https://galexxyholdings.com/contactus

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Rachel Fyffe, VP Communications
E: Rachel@galexxyholdings.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

www.galexxyholdings.com

SOURCE: Galexxy Holdings Inc.



