By Taking A.D. Banker's SIE Exam Prep, Recent Graduates and Aspiring Finance Professionals Stand Out in Job Hunt

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / For all recent college graduates or new career switchers, taking the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Online Course and then passing the SIE exam, is a huge resume builder and makes the candidate much more desirable (and likely to be hired) from the perspective of a financial organization. As A.D. Banker , an online education company for FINRA Securities courses and insurance prelicensing explains, it's one less exam to take once employed and it shows the candidate can pass a financial industry exam, shortening their onboarding process and the time licensing and compliance managers spend vetting a new candidate for their organization.

For those trying to prove that they are a strong candidate, pairing the SIE course with the Introduction to Securities and Financial Services course from A.D. Banker, helps create an assessment for individuals and companies around aptitude to pass additional FINRA exams.?

"As life goes on , there is always going to be some 'thing' that comes up, that will not change. What does change, that I did not realize, is the skill of studying and how it slowly does go away as the years go on. You are in a good rhythm soon after graduation, take advantage of it, don't lose it , and get your SIE done now." - Brady, from Minnesota, actual A.D. Banker student.

Who should take these courses?

A.D. Banker's Introduction to Securities and Financial Services program can be taken by anyone interested in entering the financial services industry. This course teaches the basic principles of the securities market and its history and is especially useful for individuals with no previous finance experience.?

The SIE online course by A.D. Banker is designed to ensure students pass their state exam on the first attempt. Usually, the SIE online course is taken by anyone interested in a finance or securities career. Additional coursework and testing thereafter has to be sponsored by the hiring finance entity; therefore , taking SIE in advance of job hunting, gives candidates a leg up in the interview process.

Both courses utilize the same tried-and-true methods as A.D. Banker's other courses: accessibility, multisensory learning, and an instructional design that increases learner engagement and understanding.

About A.D. Banker

For more than 44 years, insurance and securities pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster , and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their continuing education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com . A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com .

