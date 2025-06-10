Anzeige
10.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: Get Reliable Income From a New Career With 100-Hour Ohio Pre-Licensing Course From the CE Shop

In as little as two weeks, start a career with a flexible schedule in real estate

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / The real estate market is picking up speed in Ohio, and it's a great time to become a real estate agent, especially for those needing a change or struggling to find stability without a degree. The CE Shop has all the education needed for a successful career jump start or to amplify success for seasoned agents in Ohio.

According to Zillow, there has been a 4.7% year-over-year increase in home sale prices in Ohio, and favorable conditions for sellers, making a career switch with the right education even more motivating.

Getting an Ohio real estate license involves two main steps: completing pre-licensing education and passing the Ohio Salesperson Licensing Exam. The time required to complete the 100-Hour Ohio Pre-Licensing course can vary person to person but may be finished in as little as two weeks. Adequate time should also be devoted to studying for the licensing exam, which will also vary depending on the individual. The Ohio pre-licensing curriculum includes four courses essential for earning a real estate license: a 40-hour Principles and Practices Course, a 40-hour Real Estate Law Course, a 10-hour Real Estate Finance Course, and a 10-hour Real Estate Appraisal Course.

The CE Shop course offering includes both a practice and final exam covering national and state topics, which students can retake as many times as needed to feel comfortable with the content and confident come exam day. Courses are available as part of bundled packages designed to meet a variety of different learning needs. One popular add-on is Exam Prep Edge, which helps aspiring agents fully grasp the content and feel prepared to excel on their licensing exam.

Course packages include:

  • Course Only

    • 100-Hour Ohio Pre-Licensing course (covers both State and National topics)

    • Ebooks, career resources, and digital flashcards

    • Study schedule

    • Real estate glossary

  • Standard Package
    Includes all of the above, plus:

    • Exam Prep Edge (National & Alaska)

    • Pass Guarantee

  • Value Package
    Includes all of the above, plus:

    • Kickstarter Professional Development Program (3 courses)

  • Premium Package
    Includes all of the above, plus:

    • 20-Hour Ohio Post-Licensing Salesperson course

    • Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook

First-year salary expectations as a real estate agent are promising because it's a career that gives the agent control over what they make based on the effort they put in, and the hard work of the first year is worth the significant increases in income for active agents.

The CE Shop provides an industry-best education with streamlined and flexible learning features that include mobile-friendly access and clear course progress. Setting themselves apart from other real estate schools, The CE Shop has the highest pass rates in the nation and offers customer support 7 days a week so that students can feel confident they are on the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework. For the evolution of a real estate professional's career, The CE Shop provides engaging (and required) continuing education, as well as professional development offerings, to give real estate professionals an advantage over their competition.

Learn more about The CE Shop and their Ohio real estate offerings, take a Free Trial, and get career resources.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
press@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/get-reliable-income-from-a-new-career-with-100-hour-ohio-pre-licensing-course-from-the-ce-1036465

