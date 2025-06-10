MORRILL, ME / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / The Ridge RTC, a residential treatment center for adolescents facing mental, emotional and behavioral challenges, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Farmhouse program with the addition of The Cottages program. Located on the same expansive, scenic campus, The Cottages introduces 16 new beds, increasing the total capacity from 26 to 42 and expanding access to care for more families.

The Ridge RTC Expands Access to Care with the Launch of The Cottages Program

The Cottages operates as a standalone program on the Farmhouse campus , allowing The Ridge RTC to maintain small, carefully structured group sizes that support individualized treatment. This thoughtful expansion ensures that each young person continues to receive the focused care and therapeutic support that are core to The Ridge RTC's approach.

"Families trust The Ridge RTC for our commitment to providing quality care in a nurturing, structured environment. The addition of The Cottages reflects our dedication to meeting the growing need for adolescent mental health treatment while maintaining the close-knit community feel that defines our programs," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ridge RTC.

The Ridge RTC serves both boys and girls, helping adolescents build resilience, develop emotional regulation skills, and grow academically and socially through a comprehensive residential treatment model . In addition to individualized therapy and a supportive academic curriculum, the Farmhouse campus features a robust Equine Assisted Psychotherapy program. This unique therapeutic offering allows students to engage in meaningful, hands-on work with horses, promoting emotional growth, self-awareness, and confidence.

With The Cottages now welcoming new admissions, more families can access the care and support that define The Ridge RTC. For more information about The Cottages or to inquire about admission, please visit www.theridgertc.com or call (855) 921-3941 for a confidential consultation.

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides residential treatment for adolescent boys and girls facing emotional and behavioral challenges. With locations in Milton, New Hampshire, South China, Maine, and Morrill, Maine, The Ridge RTC is known for its personalized care, experiential learning opportunities, Equine-Assisted Therapy, and commitment to helping young people and their families find hope and healing.

The Ridge RTC is proud to be part of the Altior Healthcare family of programs, which also includes Paradigm Treatment, a residential treatment center with locations in Malibu, CA, San Rafael, CA, Austin, TX, and Coeur d'Alene, ID dedicated to helping teens, young adults, and adults with emotional and behavioral challenges.

Contact Information:

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com

(310) 555-1234

SOURCE: The Ridge RTC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-ridge-rtc-expands-access-to-care-with-the-launch-of-the-cottages-1036272