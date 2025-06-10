Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Ridge RTC Expands Access to Care with the Launch of the Cottages Program

MORRILL, ME / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / The Ridge RTC, a residential treatment center for adolescents facing mental, emotional and behavioral challenges, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Farmhouse program with the addition of The Cottages program. Located on the same expansive, scenic campus, The Cottages introduces 16 new beds, increasing the total capacity from 26 to 42 and expanding access to care for more families.

The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC
The Ridge RTC Expands Access to Care with the Launch of The Cottages Program

The Cottages operates as a standalone program on the Farmhouse campus, allowing The Ridge RTC to maintain small, carefully structured group sizes that support individualized treatment. This thoughtful expansion ensures that each young person continues to receive the focused care and therapeutic support that are core to The Ridge RTC's approach.

"Families trust The Ridge RTC for our commitment to providing quality care in a nurturing, structured environment. The addition of The Cottages reflects our dedication to meeting the growing need for adolescent mental health treatment while maintaining the close-knit community feel that defines our programs," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ridge RTC.

The Ridge RTC serves both boys and girls, helping adolescents build resilience, develop emotional regulation skills, and grow academically and socially through a comprehensive residential treatment model. In addition to individualized therapy and a supportive academic curriculum, the Farmhouse campus features a robust Equine Assisted Psychotherapy program. This unique therapeutic offering allows students to engage in meaningful, hands-on work with horses, promoting emotional growth, self-awareness, and confidence.

With The Cottages now welcoming new admissions, more families can access the care and support that define The Ridge RTC. For more information about The Cottages or to inquire about admission, please visit www.theridgertc.com or call (855) 921-3941 for a confidential consultation.

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides residential treatment for adolescent boys and girls facing emotional and behavioral challenges. With locations in Milton, New Hampshire, South China, Maine, and Morrill, Maine, The Ridge RTC is known for its personalized care, experiential learning opportunities, Equine-Assisted Therapy, and commitment to helping young people and their families find hope and healing.

The Ridge RTC is proud to be part of the Altior Healthcare family of programs, which also includes Paradigm Treatment, a residential treatment center with locations in Malibu, CA, San Rafael, CA, Austin, TX, and Coeur d'Alene, ID dedicated to helping teens, young adults, and adults with emotional and behavioral challenges.

Contact Information:

Randy Clunan
Chief Marketing Officer
rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com
(310) 555-1234

.

SOURCE: The Ridge RTC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-ridge-rtc-expands-access-to-care-with-the-launch-of-the-cottages-1036272

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.