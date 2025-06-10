Anzeige
10.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Latino Live Studios: A Musical Rebirth Blending Eras, Emotion, and Latin Excellence

With her debut EP "Me Llamo JOZE," the rising Latin pop artist delivers a cinematic and soul-stirring journey rooted in cultural fusion and raw vulnerability.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / In a music landscape hungry for authenticity and soul, JOZE emerges as one of the most powerful and sophisticated voices in the new Latin pop scene. Her debut EP, Me Llamo JOZE, is more than a musical project-it's a cinematic, intimate, and deeply emotional experience. Each song is a lived chapter, a carefully crafted scene in which the artist surrenders fully, delivering a raw and pure performance that moves without asking for permission.

JOZE

JOZE
Singer Songwriter JOZE in "Me Llamas" Music Video

Her comeback single, Me Llamas, produced by multi-award-winning producer Jhon Paul "El Increíble" (Bad Bunny, Farruko, Alex Sensation), became a breakthrough hit: a minimalist gem with a period-piece aesthetic inspired by Bridgerton, turning vulnerability into pure beauty. With this track, JOZE didn't just return-she ushered in a new sonic era defined by radical honesty, emotional elegance, and artistic sensitivity.

Born in Chile to Honduran parents and raised in the United States, JOZE is the embodiment of the modern Latin cultural fusion. Her talent was recognized early on by industry icons such as Jon Gass (Madonna, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston) and Edgar Cortázar (Luis Miguel, Demi Lovato, Laura Pausini). Although immigration challenges interrupted her rise in the U.S., JOZE transformed that pause into personal growth. She became a mother, rediscovered herself as a woman, and returned with a vision that is clear, vulnerable, and powerful.

Now, her artistic universe expands even further with an unexpected collaboration: a new single alongside reggae legend and Grammy Award winner Mykal Rose. This meeting of two worlds-the emotional depth of JOZE's pop and the iconic strength of Rose-marks a bold artistic statement. The song is already available on all platforms, with a striking music video on the way.

Distributed by The Orchard / Sony Music and supported by Iconic Music Group, JOZE is not just releasing music-she's building a legacy. Me Llamo JOZE is an honest, visual, and deeply human body of work. This is not just a story to hear-it's one to feel.

Website: https://jozemusic.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jo.zemusic
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jozemusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jozemusicofficial - Latino Live Studios

Contact Information

Rocio Botero
PR & Communications Director
info@latinolive.net
+17865066661

.

SOURCE: Latino Live Studios



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/a-musical-rebirth-blending-eras-emotion-and-latin-excellence-1037010

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
