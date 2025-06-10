Anzeige
10.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Form Alloy: FormAlloy's X5R Metal Alloy 3D Printing System Selected for Deployment at Neighborhood 91 to Support U.S. Defense Manufacturing Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / FormAlloy has announced that its X5R Directed Energy Deposition (DED) system has been selected for installation at Neighborhood 91, a premier hub for advanced manufacturing. The deployment is scheduled for late fall and will mark the first installation of the X5R with an integrated robotic arm outside of FormAlloy's Application Development Center in San Diego, California.

The system was acquired through the Resilient Manufacturing Ecosystem (RME) program, funded by the Department of Defense through its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. Once installed, the X5R will be operated by HAMR Industries to support critical defense applications, including propulsion, hypersonics, and advanced manufacturing for the Maritime Industrial Base.

"Our goal has always been to enable scalable, high-performance manufacturing for the most demanding industries," said Melanie Lang, CEO and Co-Founder of FormAlloy. "The robotic-arm-equipped X5R answers the call for larger, more complex builds. We're looking forward to seeing it come online at Neighborhood 91 and contribute directly to national defense objectives."

The X5R is engineered to handle both wire and powder feedstocks, build meter-scale components, and incorporate functionally graded materials for high-performance applications. These features provide unmatched flexibility and performance for defense-focused manufacturing initiatives.

"HAMR Industries is the ideal partner to showcase the full potential of this system," added Lang. "Their application focus perfectly aligns with the X5R's capabilities."

The planned installation further solidifies Neighborhood 91 as a strategic node in the U.S. advanced manufacturing supply chain. The X5R will be featured during the campus's first-ever Defense Day Open House later this year.

Contact Information

Melanie Lang
CEO
info@formalloy.com

.

SOURCE: Form Alloy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/formalloy%e2%80%99s-x5r-metal-alloy-3d-printing-system-selected-for-deployment-at-nei-1037151

