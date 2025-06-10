White House Executive Order for Drones Calls for AI in Waiver Reviews - Mosaic ATM's EASEL-AI is Already Delivering

As Federal Agencies Now Look to Meet the Executive Order's Ambitious Timelines, EASEL-AI Offers an Immediately Available Tool That Reduces Manual Review Workloads and Accelerates Time to Decision for Complex UAS Operations

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / In a bold step toward accelerating drone integration into the National Airspace System, the White House issued a landmark Executive Order for drones on June 6, 2025, titled "Unleashing American Drone Dominance." Among the directive's key initiatives, Section 4(c) calls on the Department of Transportation and the FAA to deploy AI tools within 120 days to expedite Part 107 UAS waiver reviews.

Mosaic ATM, a trusted FAA partner in aviation innovation, today announced that this federal directive aligns directly with the mission and capabilities of Mosaic ATM's EASEL-AI, a next-generation AI-powered platform developed to modernize and automate the UAS waiver evaluation process.

"The Executive Order validates a vision we've been building toward for months," said Josh Noble, Principal Data Scientist for EASEL-AI at Mosaic ATM. "EASEL-AI was purpose-built for this moment. Our tool directly supports the FAA's mandate to accelerate waiver evaluations with trustworthy, transparent AI."

EASEL-AI is a mature, field-tested decision support platform combining model-based systems engineering (MBSE), semantic reasoning, and explainable AI. It aligns precisely with each subcomponent of Section 4(c):

4(c)(i) - Risk-Based Evaluation Support: Applies probabilistic safety analysis via Large Language Models in a Retrieval Augmented Generator architecture to enable performance-based decision-making, especially for BVLOS and autonomous operations.

4(c)(ii) - Precedent and Mitigation Reasoning: Uses a semantic engine to match materially similar past waivers and recommend consistent, evidence-backed mitigations.

4(c)(iii) - Identify Rulemaking Opportunities: Detects waiver categories with recurring approval patterns and robust safety data to inform potential rule changes and reduce the need for individualized waivers.

4(c)(iv) - Federal AI Compliance: Designed in full alignment with OMB Memorandum M-25-21, including traceability, transparency, auditability, and governance.

Leveraging the power of large language models (LLMs), EASEL-AI identifies document requirements, assesses their completeness relative to those requirements, and provides a detailed assessment breakdown to help users refine their applications efficiently. This includes:

Analyzing historical FAA waiver precedents

Recommending risk-based decisions grounded in operational data

Promoting consistency and transparency in waiver outcomes

Aligning with OMB M-25-21 guidance on responsible federal AI deployment

As federal agencies now look to meet the Executive Order's ambitious timelines, EASEL-AI offers an immediately available tool that reduces manual review workloads and accelerates time to decision for complex UAS operations.

EASEL-AI is already eligible for immediate acquisition and deployment via multiple FAA-preferred contract vehicles. EASEL-AI is compatible with the FAA Enterprise Information Management Data Platform EIMDP) and is available for immediate acquisition and deployment via eFAST (Electronic FAA Accelerated and Simplified Tasks) or other contracting mechanisms.

"We're proud to be aligned with the nation's drone strategy and ready to support its execution," said Brinton. "This Executive Order sets the destination - EASEL-AI provides the map. We welcome the opportunity to brief FAA leaders and demonstrate how EASEL can be rapidly integrated to support this national mission."

Mosaic ATM invites stakeholders and UAS policy leads to engage in a live demonstration and integration discussion. Contact us to learn more about how EASEL-AI can support FAA missions and UAS industry stakeholders.

