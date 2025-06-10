Attorney Share and Best Era Launch Partnership to Empower the Next Generation of Legal Innovators

New Partnership Gives Best Era Members Access to Their Own Private Referral Network With Streamlined Tracking, Automations and Networking Opportunities on Attorney Share

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Attorney Share, the fast-growing legal referral platform transforming how attorneys connect and collaborate, today announced a new partnership with Best Era, a values-driven legal community focused on helping law firms and legal businesses scale with integrity, transparency, and sustainable strategy.

The collaboration brings Best Era's ambitious, entrepreneurial legal professionals onto the Attorney Share platform, giving members access to exclusive tools and technology that simplify referrals, improve visibility, and foster high-impact partnerships across the legal ecosystem.

Best Era members now have access to:

Private Referral Network - Post and receive referrals exclusively and directly within the Best Era community before cases are visible on the public Marketplace.



Custom Profile Badging - Connect and collaborate with other Best Era members through the Attorney Share Member Directory, now enhanced with exclusive community badging to elevate visibility and build trust, making it easier to identify and engage with fellow Best Era attorneys for referral opportunities and networking.



Referral Management - Track both inbound and outbound referrals in one streamlined dashboard with full transparency and client status updates.



Direct Share API Access - Get access to Attorney Share's most powerful automation tool. The Direct Share API connects directly to any intake system to identify out-of-jurisdiction or non-priority leads and automatically routes them to referral partners in real time (additional implementation fees apply).

"At Attorney Share, we're committed to making referrals faster, smarter, and more collaborative. This partnership with Best Era aligns perfectly with that mission - giving forward-thinking legal professionals the tools they need to grow their firms while serving clients better," said Robert Simon, co-founder of Attorney Share.

Best Era was founded to help attorneys and legal businesses define and achieve success on their own terms. With a proven track record of building an eight-figure law firm from the ground up, Best Era equips members with the strategy, systems, and support they need to grow with confidence.

"Attorney Share is good for lawyers, good for clients, and good for business. I'm grateful to partner with Bob and his team to make the profession better," said Ryan McKeen, co-founder of Best Era.

Joining Attorney Share is free, and all attorneys keep 100% of their referral fees. Best Era members can get started today and begin building their best era - with the power of streamlined referrals and the support of a like-minded community.

To learn more about Best Era, visit besteracoaching.com or follow on Instagram @besteracoaching .

For more information on Attorney Share, visit attorneyshare.com or follow on Instagram @attorney_share .

