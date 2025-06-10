Aerocompact has launched COMPACTGROUND GS 10 PLUS, a ground-mounted PV solution designed for small projects and diverse terrain like farmland and asphalt. Austrian PV mounting solutions manufacturer Aerocompact launched the COMPACTGROUND GS 10 PLUS, a new ground-mounted PV system. The product targets small projects and tough terrain such as grass, farmland, sand, gravel, crushed stone, concrete, and asphalt. "An intelligent hybrid solution consisting of ballasting and soil nails ensures fast, stable, and uncomplicated installations," the company said in a statement. "Two different nail lengths ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...