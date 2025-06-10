Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brian Griffith Reaffirms Griffith Foods' 2030 Aspirations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / "When purpose and performance come together, we can create innovative, scalable solutions to help solve some of the world's greatest challenges. Griffith Foods was built on the idea of business as a vehicle for greater good." - Brian Griffith, Executive Chairman

At Griffith Foods, we believe that doing what's right for people and the planet can also drive meaningful business success. Our 2030 Aspirations are a roadmap for how we're working with partners across the value chain to nourish the world by building sustainable food system networks, expanding access to nutritious and flavorful foods, and creating impact that lasts.

We're energized by what's possible when purpose drives progress and we invite you to explore how we're helping shape a more regenerative, resilient future for all. Learn more about our 2030 Aspirations and what they mean for the future of food: https://bit.ly/3EHAg9f.

View original content here.

Our Sustainability Journey
At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods
At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/brian-griffith-reaffirms-griffith-foods-2030-aspirations-1037655

