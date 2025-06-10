King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has installed Quantum Surgical's Epione robotic platform. King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has become the first center in the UK to adopt this innovative technology to treat early-stage cancerous tumors.

Quantum Surgical, a company specializing in robotics and AI, develops the Epione robotic platform. It assists physicians in performing percutaneous tumor ablations, where one or more needles are inserted through the skin to destroy the tumor. This minimally invasive treatment provides patients with a safe and effective alternative to surgery.

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust patients have benefited from these percutaneous ablation techniques for over 20 years. Thanks to Epione, King's College Hospital can now offer patients with liver cancer this robotic-assisted technology that enhances the safety and accuracy of these procedures. Seven patients have already been treated by Dr. Praveen Peddu and his team.

Dr. Praveen Peddu, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at King's College Hospital, explains: "Compared with conventional percutaneous ablations, this type of robotic ablation is less invasive and more precise. Patients treated with this new technology can benefit from less post-operative pain, shorter stays in hospital and better outcomes, recovering at home in a few days.

"We are delighted to be able to expand the types of percutaneous minimally invasive ablative treatments for cancer we can offer to our patients at King's, helping us improve cancer treatment and care."

Robotic-assisted mini-invasive treatments can help the patient's recovery with shorter hospital stay (outpatient procedure possible) and reduced pain and side effects.

"We are very proud of the first installation of our Epione robotic system in the United Kingdom. We are delighted to work with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Dr. Peddu and his colleagues are paving the way for physicians in the UK who will be able to offer more patients to benefit from innovative and less invasive treatments, and improve their lives," declares Bertin Nahum, President and co-founder of Quantum Surgical.

Epione is currently used to treat tumors in the abdomen and lungs in about 20 hospitals worldwide. Over 900 patients have already been treated.

About Quantum Surgical

Quantum Surgical is a medical robotics company co-founded in 2017 by Bertin Nahum, CEO. With a dynamic team of over 130 employees, the company was founded in Montpellier, France, and has offices in Miami, Florida.

Its Epione platform is dedicated to the curative and early treatment of cancers. Quantum Surgical thus offers a new approach to cancer treatment by standardizing access to care. More patients can benefit from innovative, better targeted and less invasive treatments. Hundreds of patients have already been treated worldwide.

More information: www.quantumsurgical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610235611/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Quantum Surgical

Stéphanie Moy

s.moy@quantumsurgical.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 55 85 48