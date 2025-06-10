International Olympic Committee: Bike for Future: Empowering the Next Generation of Women in Rwanda Through Sport

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / International Olympic Committee news

With less than a month to go before the Olympism365 Summit, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is highlighting the role of sport in driving economic empowerment by shining a spotlight on Bike for Future, a project implemented by Plan International Rwanda with support from the IOC alongside other partners. Leveraging the economic opportunities offered by the bicycle industry, Bike for Future helps young women build transferable skills, and gain access to education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Bike for Future is part of the Sport, Education and Livelihoods in Africa initiative, launched in January 2024 as a collective effort by the IOC, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Laureus Sport for Good and 28?local implementing organisations. Together, they are currently supporting 28?community sport for employability and livelihoods projects, reaching over 35,000 young people in 14 countries across Africa, aiming to drive youth education and employability in Africa through sport.

Bike for Future is giving young women access to life-changing vocational training. This includes supporting graduates from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools studying traditionally male-dominated fields, such as welding, tailoring, bike mechanics and electrical work. Additionally, the programme provides startup toolkits, capital and financial literacy training to equip them with the skills and means to launch their own businesses.

At the same time, Bike for Future is harnessing the power of practising sport. It has founded two cycling teams for adolescent girls and equipped them with bikes and all the essential gear they need for weekly practice sessions and participation in monthly Rwanda youth racing cups, organised by the Rwanda Cycling Federation.

Breaking barriers and inspiring young girls

One young woman whose life has been changed by Bike for Future is Amina. A determined young cyclist, Amina dreamed of becoming a professional cyclist, but her family's financial situation made it difficult to afford a good racing bike. Despite this challenge, her passion never faded, and she was selected for the Bike for Future cycling team.

With access to professional training, a quality bicycle and mentorship, it quickly became evident that Amina possessed remarkable professionalism and talent. She secured second or third place in every race she took part in, catching the attention of cycling experts and national selectors, and she is aiming to represent Rwanda at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026.

"Girls need spaces to showcase their potential. Winning challenging cycling competitions has made me stronger, more hardworking and determined," said Amina. "I dream of representing my country in international competitions to inspire more girls to follow their dreams."

Amina's journey is more than just a personal success, it is a powerful example of how sport can transform lives and create advocacy opportunities for young girls. Through the Bike for Future project, Amina has broken barriers, challenged gender stereotypes, and inspired other girls to pursue their ambitions, regardless of the challenges they face.

From education to economic empowerment across the globe

One in four young people globally are not in education, employment or training - according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The success of Bike for Future - and Amina - is just one example of the IOC's ongoing work to use sport to help drive youth education and employability.

Beyond Africa, thousands of young people across Latin America and the Caribbean are currently benefiting from IOC-led programmes, delivered under its Olympism365 strategy.

Other relevant initiatives include the Campeonas 2.4 project in Paraguay, Chile and Argentina.

Campeonas 2.4 has reached over 400 girls, promoting their participation in football while providing education on gender equality, especially in indigenous and rural communities, covering three key areas: health education including sexual and reproductive rights, digital literacy with a focus on technology and AI, and vocational guidance, to build employability and entrepreneurial skills.

Olympism365: the IOC's strategy to promote sustainable development

Showcasing the impactful collaboration between the sports movement, the social development sector and for-purpose businesses, initiatives like Bike for Future and Campeonas 2.4 build on the IOC's Olympism365 strategy to strengthen the role of sport in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), launched as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 reforms.

These projects are just a few of more than 550 sport and community initiatives supported by the IOC, which will be celebrated at the Olympism365 Summit: Sport for a Better World, in the presence of representatives from both Bike for Future and Campeonas 2.4.

The invitation-only event, organised by the IOC will bring together representatives from the Olympic Movement, UN agencies, development and financing institutions, civil society and for-purpose business in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 3 to 5 June, to celebrate, champion and commit to mobilising sport as a force for good.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bike-for-future-empowering-the-next-generation-of-women-in-rwand-1037674