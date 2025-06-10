BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Director Declaration

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that Ms Sapna Shah, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Pantheon Infrastructure plc. Ms Shah's appointment will become effective on 19 June 2025.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

10 June 2025

