BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Director Declaration
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that Ms Sapna Shah, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Pantheon Infrastructure plc. Ms Shah's appointment will become effective on 19 June 2025.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
10 June 2025
Release
© 2025 PR Newswire