10.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: 1440 Foods' Supply Chain Transformation to Power Growth and Innovation

Sports and Active Nutrition Products Company Shares its Journey to Unleash the Potential of its Supply Chain with John Galt Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites supply chain professionals to the interactive webinar: "Fueled for Growth: 1440 Foods' Supply Chain Transformation Journey," featuring Jennifer Stark, Director of Planning at 1440 Foods. The live event will be hosted by SupplyChainBrain on June 18.

A valued customer of John Galt Solutions, 1440 Foods is the powerhouse behind household sports and active nutrition brands including Pure Protein, Met-Rx, Body Fortress, and FITCRUNCH. The company has embarked on a strategic evolution to bring the majority of its manufacturing inhouse to increase agility and efficiency, help accelerate new product introductions and ensure availability across its broad range of sports and active nutrition products. This shift has helped fuel the company's growth, enabling 1440 Foods to expand its production capabilities, enhance supply chain visibility, and drive strategic acquisitions.

During the webinar, Jennifer will offer an insider's perspective on how the organization has built a vertically integrated, end-to-end supply chain. She will share the strategies and technologies that empower the company to navigate change, streamline manufacturing planning, and support scalable growth in a dynamic marketplace.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into:

  • The transition from outsourced to in-house manufacturing operations

  • The pivotal role of advanced supply chain planning in improving integration, visibility, and scalability

  • Best practices for managing rapid change and sustaining momentum

  • The impact of strong collaboration between supply chain leaders and technology partners in a dynamic environment

Session?at a Glance

Title:??Fueled for Growth: 1440 Foods' Supply Chain Transformation Journey

Speaker: Jennifer Stark, Director of Planning, 1440 Foods, and Justin Siefert, Chief Marketing Officer, John Galt Solutions

Moderator:?Robert Bowman, Editor-in-Chief, SupplyChainBrain

When:?Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5517460649856/WN_Kjp6CclLTMK7koFqoBaRsQ

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit?johngalt.com/atlas.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, empowering businesses to sense and respond to global market dynamics, navigate disruption, seize new opportunities, and drive profitable growth. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide and across industries, our Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable faster and more confident supply chain decisions. We guide companies on their supply chain transformation journey, helping them solve critical operational challenges and guiding them to maximize the use of AI, advanced analytics, and automation to transform data into actionable insights and unlock unprecedented value. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.?

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

.

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/live-webinar-1440-foods-supply-chain-transformation-to-power-grow-1036876

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
