Dow Jones News
13.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             310.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             294.40p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             303.1811p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,512,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,534,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.1811

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
207               307.80      08:13:06          00075752831TRLO0      XLON 
 
877               308.20      08:22:27          00075753051TRLO0      XLON 
 
25000              308.90      08:26:50          00075753128TRLO0      XLON 
 
207               310.00      08:26:57          00075753129TRLO0      XLON 
 
986               308.20      08:28:00          00075753153TRLO0      XLON 
 
986               307.20      08:30:39          00075753192TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               304.60      09:03:27          00075753976TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               304.00      09:03:27          00075753977TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               302.40      09:06:38          00075754005TRLO0      XLON 
 
877               303.80      09:39:56          00075754763TRLO0      XLON 
 
953               302.00      09:40:36          00075754779TRLO0      XLON 
 
1008               301.20      09:40:36          00075754782TRLO0      XLON 
 
1036               300.20      09:53:34          00075755088TRLO0      XLON 
 
1004               298.20      09:58:48          00075755275TRLO0      XLON 
 
140               299.40      10:21:33          00075755799TRLO0      XLON 
 
880               299.40      10:21:33          00075755800TRLO0      XLON 
 
904               299.00      10:21:33          00075755801TRLO0      XLON 
 
3                298.40      10:25:23          00075755890TRLO0      XLON 
 
906               298.40      10:25:40          00075755893TRLO0      XLON 
 
1023               298.00      10:38:49          00075756302TRLO0      XLON 
 
895               297.60      10:54:55          00075756515TRLO0      XLON 
 
955               298.20      11:08:06          00075756880TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               297.40      11:08:06          00075756881TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               296.00      11:28:59          00075757230TRLO0      XLON 
 
465               297.40      11:56:34          00075757789TRLO0      XLON 
 
423               297.40      11:56:34          00075757790TRLO0      XLON 
 
895               296.80      12:07:48          00075758095TRLO0      XLON 
 
545               296.60      12:14:48          00075758187TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               296.60      12:14:48          00075758188TRLO0      XLON 
 
904               296.40      12:35:36          00075758562TRLO0      XLON 
 
368               296.40      12:58:05          00075759036TRLO0      XLON 
 
615               296.40      12:58:05          00075759037TRLO0      XLON 
 
1023               296.00      13:15:57          00075759375TRLO0      XLON 
 
962               295.20      13:24:09          00075759638TRLO0      XLON 
 
856               297.00      13:35:34          00075759934TRLO0      XLON 
 
948               297.20      13:41:02          00075760097TRLO0      XLON 
 
1017               301.20      14:08:17          00075760986TRLO0      XLON 
 
1365               300.80      14:10:17          00075761030TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               301.00      14:10:17          00075761031TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                301.00      14:10:17          00075761032TRLO0      XLON 
 
368               302.20      14:30:02          00075761416TRLO0      XLON 
 
667               302.20      14:30:02          00075761417TRLO0      XLON 
 
925               302.00      14:30:02          00075761418TRLO0      XLON 
 
14                302.20      14:30:02          00075761419TRLO0      XLON 
 
1030               302.20      14:31:37          00075761466TRLO0      XLON 
 
758               302.20      14:46:10          00075761995TRLO0      XLON 
 
147               302.20      14:46:10          00075761996TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               301.80      15:00:36          00075762434TRLO0      XLON 
 
1008               301.40      15:00:36          00075762435TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               301.20      15:05:07          00075762669TRLO0      XLON 
 
854               300.00      15:16:12          00075763066TRLO0      XLON 
 
859               299.00      15:27:50          00075763472TRLO0      XLON 
 
63                298.80      15:31:32          00075763631TRLO0      XLON 
 
768               298.80      15:31:39          00075763637TRLO0      XLON 
 
883               299.40      15:43:56          00075764130TRLO0      XLON 
 
880               299.40      15:43:56          00075764131TRLO0      XLON 
 
680               300.00      15:54:34          00075764609TRLO0      XLON 
 
234               300.00      15:54:34          00075764610TRLO0      XLON 
 
422               299.60      15:54:34          00075764611TRLO0      XLON 
 
432               299.60      15:54:42          00075764625TRLO0      XLON 
 
931               298.00      16:05:39          00075765165TRLO0      XLON 
 
946               296.40      16:13:17          00075765874TRLO0      XLON 
 
745               294.40      16:20:00          00075766510TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
