Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
PR Newswire
16.06.2025
Stavian Chemical Climbs to Top 15 in ICIS Top 100 Global Chemical Distributors 2025

HANOI, Vietnam, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavian Chemical, a leading global chemical distributor and manufacturer, proudly announces its advancement to 15th place in the prestigious ICIS Top 100 Global Chemical Distributors 2025 ranking, up from 17th in 2024. The company also maintains its stronghold as one of the Top 7 distributors in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, reinforcing its strategic influence and operational excellence across global markets.


This significant leap reflects Stavian Chemical's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions in the chemical distribution industry. The ICIS ranking, recognized as the industry benchmark, evaluates companies based on sales performance, global reach, and strategic growth.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by ICIS and to see our efforts reflected in this year's rankings," said Mr. Dinh Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Stavian Chemical. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our global team, the trust of our partners, and our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering sustainable chemical solutions worldwide."

Over the past year, Stavian Chemical has expanded its global footprint, enhanced its digital transformation initiatives, and strengthened its ESG commitments. These strategic moves have positioned the company as a key player in shaping the future of the global chemical supply chain.

As Stavian Chemical continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering value to its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

About Stavian Chemical

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical is the flagship subsidiary of Stavian Group, a multinational corporation operating across technology, industry, and international trade. As a global leader in chemical distribution and a top-tier manufacturer of packaging, Stavian Chemical delivers a comprehensive "One-Stop Shop" solution, seamlessly connecting clients through its international network of offices and warehouses. With a proven track record of excellence and numerous industry accolades, Stavian Chemical remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to providing integrated, end-to-end services to partners across both regional and global markets.

For more information on Stavian Chemical, please visit: https://stavianchem.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711140/Press_Release___Stavian_Chemical_Top_15_ICIS_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stavian-chemical-climbs-to-top-15-in-icis-top-100-global-chemical-distributors-2025-302481862.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
