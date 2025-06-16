DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 293.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 285.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 289.8664p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,582,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,464,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 289.8664

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 944 288.60 08:09:15 00075769342TRLO0 XLON 842 288.20 08:23:24 00075770255TRLO0 XLON 959 289.00 08:40:08 00075771016TRLO0 XLON 879 290.00 08:49:54 00075771491TRLO0 XLON 600 290.00 08:49:54 00075771492TRLO0 XLON 425 290.00 08:49:54 00075771493TRLO0 XLON 15000 289.00 08:53:05 00075771608TRLO0 XLON 6 288.60 09:11:57 00075772245TRLO0 XLON 893 288.60 09:11:57 00075772246TRLO0 XLON 955 289.20 09:26:42 00075772541TRLO0 XLON 882 287.60 09:30:50 00075772682TRLO0 XLON 34 286.00 09:31:47 00075772689TRLO0 XLON 22 286.00 09:33:24 00075772742TRLO0 XLON 881 286.80 09:39:50 00075772936TRLO0 XLON 836 287.60 10:03:03 00075773822TRLO0 XLON 906 287.40 10:03:03 00075773823TRLO0 XLON 1012 287.20 10:03:03 00075773824TRLO0 XLON 856 286.40 10:13:45 00075774252TRLO0 XLON 913 285.60 10:14:16 00075774282TRLO0 XLON 839 286.60 10:31:50 00075775029TRLO0 XLON 908 286.40 11:00:44 00075775806TRLO0 XLON 1158 285.60 11:22:42 00075776444TRLO0 XLON 12 286.20 11:47:37 00075777105TRLO0 XLON 100 286.00 11:48:46 00075777139TRLO0 XLON 882 286.00 11:48:46 00075777140TRLO0 XLON 842 287.00 11:52:39 00075777273TRLO0 XLON 200 288.60 12:07:35 00075777775TRLO0 XLON 20 288.60 12:07:54 00075777777TRLO0 XLON 323 288.60 12:07:54 00075777778TRLO0 XLON 958 288.20 12:11:51 00075777892TRLO0 XLON 861 287.80 12:13:47 00075777922TRLO0 XLON 800 287.00 12:26:58 00075778278TRLO0 XLON 77 287.00 12:26:58 00075778279TRLO0 XLON 15 287.20 12:57:32 00075779134TRLO0 XLON 56 287.20 12:58:24 00075779151TRLO0 XLON 891 287.20 13:02:52 00075779225TRLO0 XLON 23 287.60 13:19:09 00075779590TRLO0 XLON 892 287.80 13:25:45 00075779750TRLO0 XLON 123 288.00 13:25:45 00075779751TRLO0 XLON 910 288.00 13:25:45 00075779752TRLO0 XLON 932 287.40 13:46:50 00075780498TRLO0 XLON 838 289.40 14:07:26 00075781392TRLO0 XLON 194 290.00 14:07:26 00075781395TRLO0 XLON 58 289.80 14:07:26 00075781393TRLO0 XLON 116 289.80 14:07:26 00075781394TRLO0 XLON 500 290.00 14:09:31 00075781426TRLO0 XLON 151 290.00 14:09:31 00075781427TRLO0 XLON 500 290.00 14:09:31 00075781428TRLO0 XLON 500 290.00 14:09:32 00075781429TRLO0 XLON 500 290.00 14:09:32 00075781430TRLO0 XLON 881 290.80 14:15:03 00075781678TRLO0 XLON 915 293.60 14:33:40 00075782534TRLO0 XLON 974 293.20 14:33:40 00075782535TRLO0 XLON 866 293.20 14:33:45 00075782555TRLO0 XLON 384 292.80 14:33:55 00075782568TRLO0 XLON 991 292.60 14:37:43 00075782759TRLO0 XLON 954 292.60 14:37:43 00075782760TRLO0 XLON 1147 292.40 14:37:51 00075782767TRLO0 XLON 400 293.20 14:46:16 00075783346TRLO0 XLON 442 293.20 14:46:16 00075783347TRLO0 XLON 899 293.00 14:49:03 00075783579TRLO0 XLON 839 292.80 14:52:54 00075783917TRLO0 XLON 869 292.60 14:52:57 00075783925TRLO0 XLON 400 292.80 15:09:52 00075784932TRLO0 XLON 998 292.80 15:09:52 00075784933TRLO0 XLON

