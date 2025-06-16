Anzeige
16.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             293.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             285.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             289.8664p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,582,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,464,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 289.8664

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
944               288.60      08:09:15          00075769342TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               288.20      08:23:24          00075770255TRLO0      XLON 
 
959               289.00      08:40:08          00075771016TRLO0      XLON 
 
879               290.00      08:49:54          00075771491TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               290.00      08:49:54          00075771492TRLO0      XLON 
 
425               290.00      08:49:54          00075771493TRLO0      XLON 
 
15000              289.00      08:53:05          00075771608TRLO0      XLON 
 
6                288.60      09:11:57          00075772245TRLO0      XLON 
 
893               288.60      09:11:57          00075772246TRLO0      XLON 
 
955               289.20      09:26:42          00075772541TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               287.60      09:30:50          00075772682TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                286.00      09:31:47          00075772689TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                286.00      09:33:24          00075772742TRLO0      XLON 
 
881               286.80      09:39:50          00075772936TRLO0      XLON 
 
836               287.60      10:03:03          00075773822TRLO0      XLON 
 
906               287.40      10:03:03          00075773823TRLO0      XLON 
 
1012               287.20      10:03:03          00075773824TRLO0      XLON 
 
856               286.40      10:13:45          00075774252TRLO0      XLON 
 
913               285.60      10:14:16          00075774282TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               286.60      10:31:50          00075775029TRLO0      XLON 
 
908               286.40      11:00:44          00075775806TRLO0      XLON 
 
1158               285.60      11:22:42          00075776444TRLO0      XLON 
 
12                286.20      11:47:37          00075777105TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               286.00      11:48:46          00075777139TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               286.00      11:48:46          00075777140TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               287.00      11:52:39          00075777273TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               288.60      12:07:35          00075777775TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                288.60      12:07:54          00075777777TRLO0      XLON 
 
323               288.60      12:07:54          00075777778TRLO0      XLON 
 
958               288.20      12:11:51          00075777892TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               287.80      12:13:47          00075777922TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               287.00      12:26:58          00075778278TRLO0      XLON 
 
77                287.00      12:26:58          00075778279TRLO0      XLON 
 
15                287.20      12:57:32          00075779134TRLO0      XLON 
 
56                287.20      12:58:24          00075779151TRLO0      XLON 
 
891               287.20      13:02:52          00075779225TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                287.60      13:19:09          00075779590TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               287.80      13:25:45          00075779750TRLO0      XLON 
 
123               288.00      13:25:45          00075779751TRLO0      XLON 
 
910               288.00      13:25:45          00075779752TRLO0      XLON 
 
932               287.40      13:46:50          00075780498TRLO0      XLON 
 
838               289.40      14:07:26          00075781392TRLO0      XLON 
 
194               290.00      14:07:26          00075781395TRLO0      XLON 
 
58                289.80      14:07:26          00075781393TRLO0      XLON 
 
116               289.80      14:07:26          00075781394TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               290.00      14:09:31          00075781426TRLO0      XLON 
 
151               290.00      14:09:31          00075781427TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               290.00      14:09:31          00075781428TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               290.00      14:09:32          00075781429TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               290.00      14:09:32          00075781430TRLO0      XLON 
 
881               290.80      14:15:03          00075781678TRLO0      XLON 
 
915               293.60      14:33:40          00075782534TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               293.20      14:33:40          00075782535TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               293.20      14:33:45          00075782555TRLO0      XLON 
 
384               292.80      14:33:55          00075782568TRLO0      XLON 
 
991               292.60      14:37:43          00075782759TRLO0      XLON 
 
954               292.60      14:37:43          00075782760TRLO0      XLON 
 
1147               292.40      14:37:51          00075782767TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               293.20      14:46:16          00075783346TRLO0      XLON 
 
442               293.20      14:46:16          00075783347TRLO0      XLON 
 
899               293.00      14:49:03          00075783579TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               292.80      14:52:54          00075783917TRLO0      XLON 
 
869               292.60      14:52:57          00075783925TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               292.80      15:09:52          00075784932TRLO0      XLON 
 
998               292.80      15:09:52          00075784933TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
