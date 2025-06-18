Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025
Dow Jones News
18.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
116 Leser
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             60,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             305.40p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             296.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             299.2149p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,677,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,369,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.2149

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
240               302.80      08:16:52          00075810039TRLO0      XLON 
 
807               302.80      08:16:52          00075810040TRLO0      XLON 
 
1042               300.40      08:20:25          00075810158TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                302.00      08:52:58          00075811708TRLO0      XLON 
 
464               302.00      08:54:00          00075811742TRLO0      XLON 
 
449               302.00      08:54:00          00075811744TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               302.00      08:54:00          00075811745TRLO0      XLON 
 
868               304.00      09:25:48          00075812895TRLO0      XLON 
 
1018               303.60      09:25:52          00075812897TRLO0      XLON 
 
459               303.20      09:28:56          00075813025TRLO0      XLON 
 
594               303.20      09:28:56          00075813026TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               305.40      10:04:36          00075814535TRLO0      XLON 
 
1420               305.00      10:07:27          00075814614TRLO0      XLON 
 
905               304.00      10:10:33          00075814712TRLO0      XLON 
 
761               304.00      10:11:14          00075814836TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                304.00      10:11:14          00075814837TRLO0      XLON 
 
977               303.60      10:13:01          00075814921TRLO0      XLON 
 
898               303.40      10:33:24          00075815610TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               302.00      10:40:51          00075815960TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               302.00      10:40:51          00075815961TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               301.40      10:44:26          00075816110TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               301.40      10:52:15          00075816434TRLO0      XLON 
 
415               301.40      10:52:15          00075816435TRLO0      XLON 
 
830               301.00      10:55:17          00075816582TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                301.00      10:55:24          00075816584TRLO0      XLON 
 
105               299.60      11:28:06          00075818011TRLO0      XLON 
 
931               299.60      11:28:06          00075818012TRLO0      XLON 
 
870               300.80      12:07:24          00075819386TRLO0      XLON 
 
941               300.60      12:07:24          00075819387TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               300.80      12:24:25          00075819796TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               300.80      12:40:15          00075820293TRLO0      XLON 
 
971               300.40      12:42:00          00075820357TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               300.20      13:31:17          00075822394TRLO0      XLON 
 
984               300.60      13:33:17          00075822480TRLO0      XLON 
 
920               300.20      13:33:18          00075822481TRLO0      XLON 
 
1050               299.00      13:36:40          00075822617TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               298.20      13:45:58          00075822930TRLO0      XLON 
 
977               297.60      14:08:35          00075823617TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               297.60      14:08:35          00075823618TRLO0      XLON 
 
426               297.60      14:08:35          00075823619TRLO0      XLON 
 
144               297.60      14:08:35          00075823620TRLO0      XLON 
 
173               297.80      14:08:35          00075823621TRLO0      XLON 
 
172               297.80      14:08:35          00075823622TRLO0      XLON 
 
651               297.80      14:08:35          00075823623TRLO0      XLON 
 
1037               297.80      14:26:02          00075824196TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                298.60      14:33:45          00075824706TRLO0      XLON 
 
153               298.60      14:33:45          00075824707TRLO0      XLON 
 
1059               298.00      14:35:08          00075824821TRLO0      XLON 
 
49                298.00      14:35:14          00075824825TRLO0      XLON 
 
70                297.80      14:38:56          00075825110TRLO0      XLON 
 
1015               298.00      14:41:41          00075825280TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                297.80      14:42:05          00075825319TRLO0      XLON 
 
974               297.80      14:42:05          00075825320TRLO0      XLON 
 
892               297.60      14:42:05          00075825321TRLO0      XLON 
 
966               297.20      14:51:03          00075825790TRLO0      XLON 
 
206               297.00      14:56:31          00075826416TRLO0      XLON 
 
186               297.00      14:56:31          00075826417TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               298.00      15:00:37          00075826744TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               297.60      15:01:16          00075826787TRLO0      XLON 
 
1055               297.20      15:02:01          00075826849TRLO0      XLON 
 
296               296.60      15:10:26          00075827830TRLO0      XLON 
 
873               297.40      15:15:53          00075828348TRLO0      XLON 
 
876               297.40      15:26:53          00075829008TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               297.00      15:26:54          00075829009TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               297.00      15:26:54          00075829010TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
