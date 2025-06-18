DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 305.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 296.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 299.2149p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,677,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,369,152.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.2149

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 240 302.80 08:16:52 00075810039TRLO0 XLON 807 302.80 08:16:52 00075810040TRLO0 XLON 1042 300.40 08:20:25 00075810158TRLO0 XLON 25 302.00 08:52:58 00075811708TRLO0 XLON 464 302.00 08:54:00 00075811742TRLO0 XLON 449 302.00 08:54:00 00075811744TRLO0 XLON 861 302.00 08:54:00 00075811745TRLO0 XLON 868 304.00 09:25:48 00075812895TRLO0 XLON 1018 303.60 09:25:52 00075812897TRLO0 XLON 459 303.20 09:28:56 00075813025TRLO0 XLON 594 303.20 09:28:56 00075813026TRLO0 XLON 882 305.40 10:04:36 00075814535TRLO0 XLON 1420 305.00 10:07:27 00075814614TRLO0 XLON 905 304.00 10:10:33 00075814712TRLO0 XLON 761 304.00 10:11:14 00075814836TRLO0 XLON 89 304.00 10:11:14 00075814837TRLO0 XLON 977 303.60 10:13:01 00075814921TRLO0 XLON 898 303.40 10:33:24 00075815610TRLO0 XLON 827 302.00 10:40:51 00075815960TRLO0 XLON 100 302.00 10:40:51 00075815961TRLO0 XLON 112 301.40 10:44:26 00075816110TRLO0 XLON 400 301.40 10:52:15 00075816434TRLO0 XLON 415 301.40 10:52:15 00075816435TRLO0 XLON 830 301.00 10:55:17 00075816582TRLO0 XLON 20 301.00 10:55:24 00075816584TRLO0 XLON 105 299.60 11:28:06 00075818011TRLO0 XLON 931 299.60 11:28:06 00075818012TRLO0 XLON 870 300.80 12:07:24 00075819386TRLO0 XLON 941 300.60 12:07:24 00075819387TRLO0 XLON 994 300.80 12:24:25 00075819796TRLO0 XLON 917 300.80 12:40:15 00075820293TRLO0 XLON 971 300.40 12:42:00 00075820357TRLO0 XLON 860 300.20 13:31:17 00075822394TRLO0 XLON 984 300.60 13:33:17 00075822480TRLO0 XLON 920 300.20 13:33:18 00075822481TRLO0 XLON 1050 299.00 13:36:40 00075822617TRLO0 XLON 994 298.20 13:45:58 00075822930TRLO0 XLON 977 297.60 14:08:35 00075823617TRLO0 XLON 173 297.60 14:08:35 00075823618TRLO0 XLON 426 297.60 14:08:35 00075823619TRLO0 XLON 144 297.60 14:08:35 00075823620TRLO0 XLON 173 297.80 14:08:35 00075823621TRLO0 XLON 172 297.80 14:08:35 00075823622TRLO0 XLON 651 297.80 14:08:35 00075823623TRLO0 XLON 1037 297.80 14:26:02 00075824196TRLO0 XLON 94 298.60 14:33:45 00075824706TRLO0 XLON 153 298.60 14:33:45 00075824707TRLO0 XLON 1059 298.00 14:35:08 00075824821TRLO0 XLON 49 298.00 14:35:14 00075824825TRLO0 XLON 70 297.80 14:38:56 00075825110TRLO0 XLON 1015 298.00 14:41:41 00075825280TRLO0 XLON 10 297.80 14:42:05 00075825319TRLO0 XLON 974 297.80 14:42:05 00075825320TRLO0 XLON 892 297.60 14:42:05 00075825321TRLO0 XLON 966 297.20 14:51:03 00075825790TRLO0 XLON 206 297.00 14:56:31 00075826416TRLO0 XLON 186 297.00 14:56:31 00075826417TRLO0 XLON 500 298.00 15:00:37 00075826744TRLO0 XLON 860 297.60 15:01:16 00075826787TRLO0 XLON 1055 297.20 15:02:01 00075826849TRLO0 XLON 296 296.60 15:10:26 00075827830TRLO0 XLON 873 297.40 15:15:53 00075828348TRLO0 XLON 876 297.40 15:26:53 00075829008TRLO0 XLON 100 297.00 15:26:54 00075829009TRLO0 XLON 776 297.00 15:26:54 00075829010TRLO0 XLON

